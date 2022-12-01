Eglevsky Ballet Returns To The Tilles Center

Eglevsky Ballet, Long Island's premier ballet company and academy, presents its annual production of the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker" starring New York City Ballet soloist Miriam Miller as the "Sugar Plum Fairy" and New York City Ballet principal Tyler Angle as the "Cavalier".

The production also stars, Fox Weather meteorologist (and Instagram and TikTok sensation) Nick Kosir as "Dr. Stahlbaum", the father of "Clara," the ballet's protagonist.

"The Nutcracker" features choreography by the company's executive artistic director, Maurice Brandon Curry. Eglevsky Ballet's production will be performed with live music provided by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, under the baton of maestro David Bernard. The performances will take place on Saturday, December 17th, at 1 PM and 6 PM and Sunday, December 18th at 2 PM at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale, NY. Tickets may be purchased at the Tilles Center box office or through Ticketmaster.

Eglevsky Ballet brings the beloved story to the Tilles Center stage with Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, stunning costumes, thrilling choreography and a cast comprised of over sixty students and the company's professional dancers. Eglevsky Ballet's production is the longest, continuously running production on Long Island. Directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Director Maurice Brandon Curry, Eglevsky Ballet's production tells the story of a young girl named "Clara" and how a mysterious gift from her godfather, "Herr Drosselmeyer" brings about an enchanted, fantastical dream. The Eglevsky Ballet has presented "The Nutcracker" as a holiday gift for children of all ages since 1961. This exciting production is a vibrant representation of the trajectory in which Mr. Curry is leading the organization.

This year, the role of "Clara" will be danced by professional company member, Briana Laman. The "Nutcracker Prince" will be portrayed by professional company member, Ryan Cavaline. The central first act pas de deux in the prelude to "Waltz of the Snowlflakes" is usually danced by a "Snow Queen" and a "Snow King". Mr. Curry has the music (his personal favorite in the ballet) performed by the characters "Clara" and "The Nutcracker Prince". "Having this pas de deux danced by these two characters," Curry says, "intensifies the connection between the two characters. We see the arc of their relationship and gives the opportunity for Clara's dream to have a more poignant and personal effect on our audiences."

This year, Eglevsky Ballet is partnering with Birthday Wishes of Long Island to offer support assistance in their mission. Birthday Wishes provides a birthday gift and a "Birthday-in-a-Box" for children experiencing homelessness. Jamie Rapfogel, the Director of the Long Island Branch states, "We are thrilled to partner with the Eglevsky Ballet and their holiday performance of "The Nutcracker" this December at the Tilles Center! What a special way to allow the families we serve to experience the magic and delight that this event allows. Just like our mission of providing birthday parties to children experiencing homeless brings feelings of normalcy and joy so does the honor of watching the Eglevsky Ballet's holiday extravaganza!" Eglevsky Ballet is asking all who attend the performances to bring an unwrapped toy for boys and girls ages 1-17 to donate to Birthday Wishes.

Do not miss these performances of "The Nutcracker" with Long Island's own Eglevsky Ballet at the Tilles Center on December 17th at 1 PM and 6 PM and on December 18th at 2 PM. Featuring live music provided by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and guest stars from New York City Ballet and television, it is a production not to be missed.

Miriam Miller (Sugar Plum Fairy) was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and began her dance training in 2001 at the University of Iowa Youth Ballet and School of Dance. In 2006, she began studying at City Ballet of Iowa. She attended summer courses at SAB in 2011 and 2012, enrolling as a full-time student during the 2012 winter term. Miller became an apprentice with NYCB in January 2015 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in January 2016. In January 2022, Miller was promoted to Soloist with NYCB. Since joining the Company, Miller has performed featured roles in works by George Balanchine, Peter Martins, Justin Peck and Jerome Robbins, and she has also originated roles in works by Peck, Christopher Wheeldon, Lauren Lovette, and Pam Tanowitz. Miller is a recipient of the 2017 Princess Grace Award.

Tyler Angle (Cavalier) was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania and began his dance training at the age of nine with Deborah Anthony at the Allegheny Ballet Company. Mr. Angle entered the School of American Ballet in 2001 and joined the New York City Ballet in June 2004 and was promoted to Principal dancer in the fall of 2009. Mr. Angle has a wide and varied repertory with the company including George Balanchine's "Agon", "Allegro Brilliante", "The Four Temperaments", "Jewels" (Diamonds), "Mozartiana", "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue" and "Stars and Stripes", Jerome Robbins's, "Dances at a Gathering", "Fancy Free" and "In the Night", Peter Martins's, "The Sleeping Beauty" (Prince Désiré), "Romeo + Juliet" (Tybalt) and "Swan Lake" (Prince Siegfried), and William Forsythe's "Herman Schmerman". In 2010, Mr. Angle and his brother, Jared (also a NYCB principal), were invited to bring a group of NYCB dancers to Cuba for the the Festival Internacional de Ballet de La Habana to critical acclaim. In addition to conceiving lectures for the New York City Center's "Studio Five" talks and being a guest moderator for the Guggenheim Museum's "Works and Process" series, Mr. Angle is also in his 8th season as artistic director of the Nantucket Atheneum Dance Festival. Mr. Angle holds a Diploma in Visual and Performing Arts Administration from NYU's School of Professional Studies.

With over 6.5 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, Nick Kosir (Dr. Stahlbaum) , also known as "The Dancing Weatherman," has gained notoriety beyond his weather reporting as his viral dancing videos have become a pop culture phenomen. One of Nick's videos was featured in Lil Nas X's open at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Kosir joined FOX Weather in 2021 where he currently serves as a prime-time evening co-host on the ad-supported streaming weather service. This is his first appearance in a full-length classical ballet.

Paul Miller has been lighting designer for numerous Broadway shows including "Legally Blonde", "Hairspray", and "Sweeny Todd" as well as designs for NJ Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet and is the resident lighting designer for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square has designed the lights for this production. Renown tutu designer Chris Takashima and Deb Bradley have designed the costumes for the production as well as film & television costumer Darlene Jackson and Mr. Curry. Set and prop pieces designed by M. A. D. Props of Long Island with the animation designed by Kevin Nunez and his award-winning firm Forty Flying Fish.

Almost 60 years ago, legendary dancer André Eglevsky envisioned a classical ballet school and company on Long Island that would equal, if not, rival, the artistic endeavors offered in New York City. Today, Eglevsky Ballet continues in offering classical ballet excellence both in the classroom and on stage. Led by Maurice Brandon Curry and a vibrant board of directors, the company is experiencing unprecedented growth. Mr. Curry, the seventh Artistic Director in the company's history, is an internationally renowned director, choreographer, and arts administrator who has elevated the mission of the organization with innovative programming, educational outreach initiatives, and collaborations with other non-profit organizations.

Eglevsky Ballet continues its annual tradition of "The Nutcracker," the longest running and only professional production on Long Island. The repertory has expanded to include a new full-length "Cinderella" as well as new works by emerging choreographers and established choreographers. The company also boasts a full-time professional training academy located in Bethpage, NY. Students from Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Queens and Brooklyn travel to the state-of-the-art facility where they may enroll in a pre-professional training program or participate in open classes.

In recognition of the company's innovative programming, educational and community outreach initiatives, and long-standing presence in the arts community of Long Island, Eglevsky Ballet was the Arts and Culture recipient of the 2022 Long Island Imagine Awards.