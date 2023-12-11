Diablo Ballet Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY'S WEDDING, February 9- 10

Diablo Ballet Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas presents Sleeping Beauty's Wedding February 9 - 10 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

Sleeping Beauty's glorious 3rd act celebrates the royal wedding with the Jewel Fairies; Diamond, Gold, Silver, Sapphire, and the Lilac Fairy. Fairytale characters including Puss in Boots, The White Cat, Princess Florine, the Bluebird, Cinderella, Prince Charming, and Little Red Riding Hood dance for Aurora and Prince Desire in the joyous finale. The ballet will feature the entire company, trainees, and upper level students from Diablo Ballet School.

Dr. Magic is a world premiere created by sought after choreographer Penny Saunders and dedicated to one of Diablo Ballet's beloved and treasured friends Mari Cyphers, who passed away in 2022. Created for the full company of dancers, this light-hearted, musical, and heartwarming tribute showcases their multifaceted artistry and contemporary technique. Artistic Director Lauren Jonas stated, “We have had the pleasure of performing several restaged works by Penny Saunders and this is her first new work created on the Company, and we are so thrilled.”

The program also features an encore performance of the celebratory Confetti, choreographed by Gerald Arpino, the former Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet. This exhilarating ballet premiered in Chicago in February 1970 and Diablo Ballet was invited to perform it in March 2023, in honor of Arpino's Centennial Celebration on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Sleeping Beauty's Wedding performs February 9 – 10 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, located at 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, February 9 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($28 - $57) with senior and youth pricing available. Early Bird pricing is available through January 10. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or Click Here.