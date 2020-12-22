Choreographer Maureen Fleming Premieres EARTH GODDESSES

Choreographer/performer Maureen Fleming will present the premiere of EARTH GODDESSES, a digital streaming program that pairs two of Fleming's critically acclaimed recent pieces, "Axis Mundi" and "Effulgent Wings". EARTH GODDESSES is available to stream December 28, 2020 - January 28, 2021. Tickets are $8 per device, available at www.MaureenFleming.com.

Fleming's critically acclaimed "Axis Mundi" explores, through metaphorical images, our search for transcendence. This poignant study of the female body and its relationship to the universal soul's journey has been performed in venues in the ruins of a 1000-year old church for Italy's Palermo di Scena International Festival, an old Japanese firehouse for Tokyo's Butō Festival, and Boston's aptly named Emerson Majestic Theater, where it was named one of The Boston Globe's Top 10 Dance Performances of the Year. It is set to music by Somei Satoh and Philip Glass.

"Effulgent Wings" represents Fleming's choreographic research into the archetypal symbol of the "Swan" shape-shifting into the human form found throughout folklore, legends, and Irish Aisling (vision) poetry. It features music by acclaimed Irish composer/violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire, a founding member of the internationally acclaimed Irish band The Frames.

EARTH GODDESSES honors Yoso Ohno, son of the late Kazuo Ohno, who co-founded the butoh dance form with Tatsumi Hijikata. Yoso Ohno passed away on January 8, 2020. Fleming and Ohno performed together at La MaMa in 1991.

Born in Japan to Irish-American parents, a childhood car accident and subsequent spinal deformity left Maureen Fleming with unique movement abilities. Fleming studied butō extensively in Japan with Kazuo Ohno, the co-founder of this minimalist art form. She went on to perform with his son, Yoso Ohno, and to tour internationally with performance artist and choreographer Min Tanaka. Fleming continued her training in the United States as a scholarship student under the Cecchetti master Margaret Craske. Since 1994, she has conducted workshops at N.Y.U.'s Tisch School of the Arts and was a guest artist at The Juilliard School. She has gained international recognition on five continents for her singular form of interdisciplinary performance at such venues as Italy's Spoleto Festival, Japan's Butō Festival, Mexico's Jose Limon Dance Festival, Iceland's Reykjavik Arts Festival, Colombia's International Danza Contemporanea, France's International Mime Festival, Korea's Seoul Performing Arts Festival, Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art, and Jacobs Pillow, among others. For more information, visit www.MaureenFleming.com.