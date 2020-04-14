CLI Studios Announces Weekend Of Live Streaming Dance Classes Featuring Jaquel Knight, Brian Friedman, Allison Holker, Twitch, And More

CLI Studios, the leader in online dance education for dance studios & their students, announces an online live masterclass event taught by dance superstars JaQuel Knight (Beyonce), tWitch (Ellen), Talia Favia (SYTYCD), Allison Holker (Dancing with the Stars), Tyce Diorio (Taylor Swift), Brian Friedman (Brittney Spears), Marguerite Derricks (Katy Perry), Marty Kudelka (Justin Timberlake), Liana Blackburn (Selena Gomez), Max Pham (Ariana Grande), Lyle Beniga (Usher), and Chaz Buzan (Cirque du Soleil).

The April 18th & 19th event is part of CLI Studios' ongoing masterclass series, which delivers live streaming masterclasses five days per week to the CLI Studios global network of Dance Studio Partners. In addition to these exclusive live classes offered to Studio Partners, CLI Studios is providing a Community Class Series that is open to the entire global dance community to ensure all dancers have an equal opportunity to keep dancing.

"With so many competitions and conventions having to postpone events due to COVID-19, we feel we have a responsibility as the worldwide leader in online dance education to provide access to the top choreographers, teachers, and online classes to the dance world. Our hope is that we can help local dance studios become leaders in online dance education for their students, parents, and local dance communities during this unprecedented time." said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios.

The Community Class Series offers four of the weekend's masterclasses: Diorio, Beniga, Knight, and tWitch, and will be open to the global dance community, while the other eight classes will be exclusive to Studio Partners of CLI Studios.

As part of their Strong Studios Initiative designed to help local dance studios as they work to navigate COVID-19 closures, CLI Studios is providing all studios a free month of their Studio Partnership Program. After the free month, the CLI Studios program is only $100 per month, which includes unlimited online accounts for teachers and dancers at the studio.

The free online live dance class series begins at 12pm Pacific/3pm Eastern on April 18th and April 19th.

For more information visit www.clistudios.com/studiopartners





