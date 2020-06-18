Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance - to Host BEST PRACTICES: We Support Learning Professional Development For Dance Teachers
The School of Dance will host it's 2nd annual Best Practices: We Support Learning Professional Development for Dance Teachers from July 6-10 (11 a.m.- 5 p.m.) this Summer online!
Join the week-long opportunity to immerse yourselves amongst professional practitioners, share best practices, and further teaching artistry. Don't miss an opportunity to contribute to the conversation of dance education as a tool in transforming learning into meaningful acquisitions of knowledge, from the comfort of your homes!
Participating seasoned or new educators, community dance practitioners, Dance Education undergraduates/graduates, dance studio owners, and K-12 teachers, will have an opportunity to:
Observe virtual classes taught by Ballet Hispánico faculty in a myriad of dance genres.
Develop class structures and lesson plans for all age groups and levels.
Interact with culturally responsive pedagogy, and benchmarks for early-childhood, elementary, middle and high school curriculums.
Learn how to engage diverse learners.
Use music to enhance teaching with an accompanist and/or a recorded music playlist.
Understand classroom management in studios, classrooms, and community settings.
Network with educators in the field.
Delve into best practices for online and hybrid instruction.