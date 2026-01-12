Ballet Edmonton To Present THRESHOLD AT Triffo Theatre In February

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Edmonton will present THRESHOLD, a contemporary ballet program featuring two world premieres, running Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall.

The program will introduce new works by choreographers Cyril Baldy and Marie Gyselbrecht, each creating original pieces on a Canadian company for the first time. The evening will explore contemporary approaches to physicality and movement through distinct choreographic perspectives.

The production will feature original sound design by Raphaëlle Latini and lighting design by James Proudfoot. Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund said, “Threshold invites us to encounter the unfamiliar — both within ourselves and in each other. This program is a catalyst for risk and possibility, offering a powerful portal into the evolving language of contemporary dance.”

Performances will take place Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are currently available at balletedmonton.ca.

Led by Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund, Ballet Edmonton is a creation-based contemporary ballet company focused on developing original works and collaborative projects, contributing to the evolution of dance in Canada and internationally.