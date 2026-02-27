Pangea Dance Collective To Present CARMILLA At Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Pangea Dance Collective will present CARMILLA on April 9, 2026 from 7:00–8:00 p.m. as part of Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The performance will take place at TADA! Theater (15 W. 28th Street, 2nd Floor).

Inspired by the gothic novella by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, the contemporary ballet reimagines the story of Laura, a young noblewoman, and Carmilla, the mysterious vampiress who becomes her companion. The production centers the relationship between the two women within a contemporary dance framework.

Based in New York City, Pangea Dance Collective is led by Artistic Director Danielle Davis and Associate Director Claire Pennington, both graduates of the Fordham University/Alvin Ailey BFA Program. The company describes its work as rooted in expressive storytelling and the lived experiences of its performers.

CARMILLA continues the company’s focus on elevating underrepresented narratives through physical storytelling and exploring how classic texts can be revisited through a contemporary lens.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Spark Theatre Festival NYC website.