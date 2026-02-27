Ballet Hispánico School to Host LOS EXPLORERS Summer Camp in NYC

The Ballet Hispánico School, currently in its 56th year, announces its 2026 Los Explorers Summer Camp, running from June 22 - July 31, 2026 at 167 W. 89th Street, NYC. Los Explorers is an exciting half-day camp filled with creative dance, cultural dance, music study, and arts and crafts. Each week is themed around a country and explores the history, dances, songs, artwork, and landscapes of the region.

This summer, Explorers will be immersed in the cultures of Brazil, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Argentina, and Cuba. Sign up to discover a new place, visit a familiar one, or take a trip around the world. Register for one or up to six weeks with a bundle discount. The perfect adventure camp for ages 3-6-join us for this multi-sensory journey through the rhythms, stories, and wonders of this year's featured countries. Registration is now open at https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/los-explorers.

Weekly Programs

BRAZIL

June 22 - 26, 2026

Join in the festivities at Rio de Janeiro's famous Carnaval. Explorers will craft their own masks as they dance to the lively beats of Samba music and discover Capoeira. Investigate the exotic plants and diverse mix of animals in the Pantanal, the largest freshwater wetland in the world.

ECUADOR

June 29 - July 3, 2026

Journey to the Galápagos Islands, Andean Cloud Forest, and Avenue of the Volcanoes-all in Ecuador. Named for the equator running through it, Ecuador has a capital city of Quito, which is a World Heritage Site abundant with art and culture. Explorers will enjoy the Pasillo, a type of music and dance fusing elements of indigenous music with a variety of musical genres including the waltz and the Spanish bolero.

PUERTO RICO

July 6 - 10, 2026

Adventure to Puerto Rico and learn the boricua way of life. Discover some of the most vibrant and captivating places in the world, from the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay, to the tiny coqui frogs of the El Yunque rainforest. Explorers will dance through the streets at the Fiesta Nacional de la Danza and follow the drums as they move to the beat of the Bomba.

PERU

July 13 - 17, 2026

Investigate the rich history of Peru, home of the ancient Incas and Machu Picchu, and some of the most diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna (including llamas) in the world. Handmade art and textiles will inspire Explorers as they create their own. Twirl in the Valicha and learn to dance with a partner in the Marinera.

ARGENTINA

July 20 - 24, 2026

Discover the beautiful city of Buenos Aires. Celebrate the culture of Argentina, from Cerro Aconcagua, the highest mountain peak, through the waterfalls and wildlife of Iguazú, to the lowest point at Laguna del Carbón. Explorers will discover the Carnavalito genre of Folkloric music and dance out Argentinian legends.

CUBA

July 27 - 31, 2026

Explore Cuba's wide variety of landscapes and animals-from Viñales in the western part of the country to Guardalavaca Beach in the east. Salsa through the streets of Santiago de Cuba, and spin and leap through the Great Theatre of Havana, where the Cuban National Ballet performs.