Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026 Regional Tour As Part Of 90th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced a 2026 regional tour as part of its 90th anniversary season, with performances scheduled in Murray Bridge, Mount Gambier, and the Barossa Valley in March and April 2026.

The tour expands the ASO’s statewide reach, giving more South Australians the opportunity to experience the orchestra live. According to Colin Cornish AM, the regional tour represents an important addition to the ASO’s anniversary year.

“The ASO has a deep history of performing across South Australia and is committed to bringing the orchestra to as many people as possible,” Cornish said. “We are delighted to be able to present the ASO in the Murraylands, Limestone Coast, and Barossa Valley.”

The orchestra will return to Murray Bridge for the first time in over a decade and to Mount Gambier for concerts featuring music by Mozart, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, and selections from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Longtime ASO collaborator Guy Noble will conduct.

“It will be an action-packed 75 minutes of great orchestral music, stories, and fun,” said Noble. “I hope everyone can come along when the ASO rolls into town.”

In April, the ASO will travel to the Barossa Valley for a program led by conductor Sam Weller, featuring works by Haydn, Strauss, Mozart, and Grainger.

ASO Principal Timpanist Andrew Penrose added, “Visiting regional South Australia is always incredibly enjoyable for us as players. The audiences bring a contagious enthusiasm which infects the orchestra. Bringing these moments to the regions in our 90th year will be a special occasion.”

The regional tour announcement coincides with single tickets now on sale for the ASO’s 2026 Season, following a strong subscription response. The season opens in February with Jupiter and An Evening on Broadway, the latter conceived and conducted by Jessica Gethin and starring Josh Piterman and Amy Manford, performing hits from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and West Side Story.

“An Evening on Broadway is a blockbuster show of classic Broadway anthems,” said Piterman. “Amy and I cannot wait to present this concert with the sheer power and beauty of the ASO to Adelaide audiences.”

The 2026 lineup also includes family and film events such as Peter and the Wolf, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and the South Australian premiere of How to Train Your Dragon in Concert, performed live at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

ASO 2026 REGIONAL TOUR DATES

Murray Bridge – Murray Bridge Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Mount Gambier – Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre

Friday, 27 March 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

Barossa Valley – Barossa Arts Centre

Friday, 24 April 2026 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Now on sale at www.aso.com.au