Composers Concordance to Present TIMBRE TANTRUM Concert

On Sunday, January 25th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will unleash the next installment of its adventurous Timbre Tantrum series—this time putting the spotlight squarely on the saxophone.

The Timbre Tantrum concept is simple and bold: multiple performers, one instrument, endless sonic possibilities. Previous 'Tantrums' have shaken the room with brass and strings—'Trumpetation' (four trumpets), 'TromBonafide' (four trombones), and 'The Fiddlers' (four violins). Now, the spotlight turns to the saxophone family, ready to howl, whisper, and explode across the full spectrum of sound.

The evening features an electrifying lineup of saxophonists: Todd Rewoldt, Gottfried Stöger, Dennis Brandner, and Melissa Williams, joined by a powerhouse rhythm section: Gene Pritsker -guitar, Jeniffer Vincent - bass, and Max Pollak - percussion.

The program includes several world premieres, among them Gene Pritsker’s Summit, Faye-Ellen Silverman’s Three Can Be…, and Dennis Bathory-Kitsz’s The Death-Devil Comes to Party. Additional works on the program are by Seth Boustead, Dennis Brandner, Dan Cooper, Max Pollak, and Clemens Rofner.