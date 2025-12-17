Newport Classical Names Oliver Inteeworn As Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newport Classical, the most active year-round performing arts organization on Aquidneck Island, has appointed Oliver Inteeworn as its new Executive Director, effective January 5, 2026. Inteeworn brings 25 years of leadership in the nonprofit performing arts industry and a proven track record of expanding access to classical music while fostering organizational growth. He succeeds Gillian Fox, who served as Executive Director from 2020 to 2025, and Eric Gershman who serves as interim Executive Director until December 31, 2025.

“Oliver is a visionary leader with a global view. His appointment represents a transformative moment for Newport Classical," says Suzanna Laramee, Board President of Newport Classical. “His expertise in strategic planning, audience development, digital innovation, and fundraising will be instrumental as we pursue our strategic goals and work to continue to transform Newport Classical into an internationally recognized destination. I know that he and our Board see the same bright future ahead of us.”

According to Board Vice President Stephen Huttler, “Newport Classical was fortunate to have received an extraordinary number of applications from highly talented arts leaders from around the world. We selected Oliver because we believe he will produce even higher levels of community enjoyment and inspiration through expanded offerings, artistic stars, and presentation of uplifting classical music to diverse audiences across Aquidneck Island and beyond.”

Most recently, Inteeworn served as Executive Director of the American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in New York City from 2018 to 2025, where he dramatically expanded the orchestra's mission of “great music for everyone.” During his tenure, the ASO presented more than 40 additional free orchestra and chamber concerts since 2020 across a wide range of New York City venues, reaching thousands of new and underserved listeners. Notable achievements include the largest and most diverse audiences in the orchestra's history, both in-person and through his launch and continued expansion of ASO Online, which delivers free global streaming of performances, operas, chamber music, and original short films.



“I'm genuinely thrilled by Newport Classical's incredible reputation for artistic excellence and by the magical setting of Newport, combined with the warm welcome and outstanding leadership of a board that has built such a successful, healthy organization,” Inteeworn says. “In just a few conversations, we've already established a shared vision for an even more ambitious future, and I see enormous potential for exponential growth on this already exceptional foundation. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, musicians, and the Newport community to bring to fruition Newport Classical's ambitious 2025-2028 strategic plan and ensure that classical music continues to thrive here.”

Inteeworn will lead the implementation of Newport Classical's newly adopted strategic plan, which focuses on four key pillars: expanding national awareness and establishing global recognition, engaging the people of Newport, generating new revenue streams, and maintaining organizational health. The plan represents a roadmap for responsible growth that focuses on increasing meaningful engagement and deepening impact, while staying true to the organization's mission “to celebrate the living art form of classical music in intimate and iconic locations.”

“As Newport Classical embarks on this exciting new chapter, I could not be more thrilled to welcome Oliver Inteeworn as our next Executive Director,” says Trevor Neal, Newport Classical Director of Artistic Planning. “Oliver brings an inspiring combination of vision, collaboration, and a true passion for the transformative power of music. His leadership and creativity will be invaluable as we partner, to deepen our artistic impact, expand our reach, and create meaningful experiences for our audiences and community. I look forward to working closely with him to shape a vibrant future for Newport Classical.”

Prior to his role as Executive Director, Inteeworn served as General Manager of the American Symphony Orchestra (2007-2018), founding Managing Director of The Orchestra Now at Bard College (2015-2018), and held artistic planning and production positions at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, collaborating with hundreds of the world's leading ensembles and soloists.

A trained musician with studies in Germany, Oliver Inteeworn holds a Diploma in Music Education (equivalent to a master's degree) from the University of Music Saarbrücken and a Master of Arts in Arts Administration from Columbia University.

Newport Classical's international executive search was led by a search committee chaired by members of the Board and attracted applicants worldwide.

Upcoming Newport Classical Performances

Newport Classical's Chamber Series continues in 2026 with cellist Jonathan Swensen making his highly anticipated return on January 23 following his memorable 2024 debut as a Festival Artist. Honored with the 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant and joint First Prize at the 2024 Naumburg International Cello Competition, Swensen is described as "a musician of charisma and thrilling physicality" (BBC Music Magazine). The Verona Quartet, celebrated by The New York Times as an "outstanding ensemble... cohesive yet full of temperament," makes their Newport Classical debut on February 20 with a program tracing a vivid stylistic arc from Scarlatti to Beethoven. On March 13, baritone Benjamin Appl, whose voice “belongs to the last of the old great masters of song” (Süddeutsche Zeitung) and whose artistry has been described as “unbearably moving” (The Times), presents Schubert's hauntingly beautiful Die Winterreise with his frequent collaborator, pianist James Baillieu. Ars Poetica, an ensemble of acclaimed instrumentalists and vocalists with a passion for historical music, explores "Dance and Transfiguration" on March 27 with their colorful array of Baroque instruments. Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, praised for his "dark-hued and razor-sharp technique" (The New York Times), makes his Newport Classical debut on April 10 alongside returning pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner in works by Debussy, Prokofiev, and Grieg. Rising-star pianist James Zijian Wei, first-prize winner at the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition, makes his highly anticipated Newport debut on May 8 with a program featuring Ravel, Liszt, and more. The Chamber Series concludes on June 5 with flutist Amir Hoshang Farsi and pianist Chelsea Wang, both Carnegie Hall Ensemble Connect alumni, presenting a program of sparkling impressionism featuring works by Fauré, Lili Boulanger, and contemporary composers Reena Esmail, Ian Clarke, and Yuko Uebayashi. The 2026 Newport Classical Music Festival will take place from July 2-19, 2026.