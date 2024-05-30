TEA PARTY, RIDESHARE & More Set for First Look Buffalo Theatre Company 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Look Buffalo Theatre Company has unveiled its 2024-25 season.

TEA PARTY, a New Play by Sean Abley. Directed by Lara D. Haberberger.

Synopsis

Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser in his late 30s living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

September 13th-October 5th, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7pm

Allendale Theatre (Home of Theatre of Youth)

203 Allen st, Buffalo, NY 14201

2024 New Play Reading Festival by members of FLB's Playwright Wing. Directed by members of FLB's Director's WIng.

Synopsis

Ten full-length new plays will be performed as staged readings. Each play will be developed and rehearsed by members FLB's Director's Wing and Acting Ensemble. From these readings, First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will choose its 2025-26 main stage season.

December 6th-15th. Show titles and times will be announced at a later date.

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, a New Play by Wendy-Marie Martin. Directed by Jason Francey.

Synopsis

One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and Super Hattie was born. Super Hattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, Super Hattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn't learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

January 17th-February 8th, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7pm

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221

RIDESHARE by members of the FLB Playwrights Wing. Directed by Camilla Maxwell and Reu.

Synopsis

Short one act's all taking place in the same location, in or around a rideshare car.

March 21st-April 6th, Fridays and Saturdays 7pm. Sundays 2pm.

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221

All tickets and info will be available at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com 4-6 weeks before each show. For more info, please call 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com.

Comments