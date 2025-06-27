Shea's Performing Arts Center Reveals Plans For Expansion Of 100-Year-Old Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As it celebrates 100 years of history as a community entertainment destination, Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the launch of “Elevate Shea's” - a $50 million Centennial Capital Campaign.

The plan makes a transformative investment in the future of Western New York's performing arts crown jewel - Shea's Buffalo Theatre - preserving its legacy and building greater opportunity and accessibility for generations to come. This ambitious campaign will also strengthen Shea's connection to Buffalo's Theatre District and expand its community impact.

“Over the past century, Shea's has been a place where people come together, where stories are told, and where generations have built memories,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “To make sure that Shea's future is as bold as our past has been grand, we are launching Elevate Shea's. We invite everyone to take part in this transformative movement to ensure Shea's continues to be a vibrant, inclusive, and inspiring destination for the next 100 years.”

The Elevate Shea's Campaign includes:

$30 million for a dramatic Expansion of Shea's Buffalo Theatre, allowing for enhanced patron amenities, improved accessibility, and new programmatic space.

$5 million for the complete replacement of the Shea's Buffalo Theatre Roof, safeguarding the restored historic structure from catastrophic ruins.

$5 million to Reimagine Shea's 710 Theatre, including a modern lounge, cabaret, and outdoor patio, offering new experiences for guests and additional performing entertainment opportunities.

$5 million dedicated to Placemaking in Buffalo's Theatre District & Preservation of the Shea's Campus, strengthening Shea's and the Buffalo Theatre District's visual and cultural identity.

$5 million to grow Shea's Endowment, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and continued access to arts education and community programs.

The Elevate Shea's Centennial Capital Campaign reflects Shea's commitment to progress without compromising the preservation of its magnificent past. The plan embraces an eager timeline, with improvements to Shea's 710 Theatre now underway and set for completion this fall.

Construction of the Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion project is expected to begin by the end of 2025 on a 24-month construction schedule with substantial completion in time for Curtain Up 2027. The addition is not a replica of the past. It is a thoughtful evolution that pays homage to the original 1926 interior featuring crystal-inspired lighting, terrazzo flooring, and brass accents.

Highlights of the Shea's Buffalo Expansion Project include:

A dramatic four-story 25,600 square foot addition to the historic Shea's Buffalo Theatre, integrated seamlessly with the existing structure, to bridge Shea's storied past with a vibrant future.

Three new high-capacity elevators, creating never-before possible accessibility within the 100-year-old building.

Expanded lobbies to improve event flow and safety.

Over 60 additional restroom fixtures.

New space for education and community programming.

An outdoor patio to connect the community with the theatre.

Exciting digital displays elevating Buffalo Theatre district attraction

“Shea's Buffalo Theatre is a cornerstone of downtown Buffalo and a cultural asset for the entire community,” said Shea's Broadway Partner Albert Nocciolino. “These capital improvements honor Shea's rich legacy while inviting future generations to experience the magic of live theatre.”

There are several ways for the community to help Elevate Shea's:

LEAVE A LEGACY – TAKE A SEAT: Become a lasting part of Shea's Buffalo Theatre's storied legacy. With Leave a Legacy – Take a Seat, you have a unique opportunity to inscribe your name or honor a loved one on a seat in our historic theatre. Whether you're commemorating a special moment, celebrating a life, or showing your love for the arts, your gift will be etched into the next century of performances. Donation levels are $2,000, $1,000 and $500. Seats are limited. Don't miss your chance to be part of Shea's story.

SHEA'S ENCORE: For over 100 years, Shea's has dazzled audiences, ignited imaginations, and stood as a beacon of culture in Western New York. Now, it's time for Shea's Encore—an opportunity for you to set the stage for Shea's future. The public is invited to play a starring role in ensuring the wonder of Shea's continues to shine for the next 100 years by contributing in-person, before and after performances or online.

SPOTLIGHT CIRCLE: Name a space in the new Shea's Buffalo expansion building (e.g., lounges, elevators, concession areas).

MATCH THE MAGIC: Ask your employer about matching gifts or make a commitment to match a community funding campaign.

A CENTURY FORWARD: Invest in the future of Shea's through planned giving.

Additional opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information visit: www.sheas.org/elevatesheas.

Comments

Don't Miss a Buffalo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...