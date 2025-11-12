Shea's Performing Arts Center & FeedMore WNY Will Host WICKED 'For Good' Food Drive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea's Performing Arts Center and FeedMore WNY are partnering to fight hunger across the community through the WICKED “For Good” Food Drive, inspired by the hit Broadway musical sensation WICKED.

Theatre patrons and the community are invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate at collection bins located at the Shea's Box Office (650 Main Street in Buffalo) and at Shea's Buffalo Theatre entrances during all performances of WICKED, which is on the stage at Shea's for a three-week engagement running November 12 – 30.

The “For Good” Food Drive is named for the iconic duet sung by Elphaba and Glinda in WICKED, celebrating the lasting power of kindness and friendship. This season, Shea's and FeedMore WNY invite the City of Good Neighbors to work a little magic of their own, spreading joy and kindness by donating to the food drive.

FeedMore WNY encourages donations of healthy, shelf-stable items including:

Cereal and boxed stuffing mix

Peanut or other nut butters

Canned tuna, chicken, soups, stews, and chili

Canned fruits and vegetables (low sodium/low sugar preferred)

Beans (canned or dried)

Pasta, rice, and spaghetti sauce

Instant potatoes, broth or stock, and boxed mac & cheese

Baby food, formula, and diapers

Holiday favorites: applesauce, cranberry sauce, gravy, and cornbread or muffin mix

Great tickets to WICKED are still available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or through the Shea's website at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/wicked. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org. Buy now or you'll be green with envy!