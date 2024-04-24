Photos: FirstLook Buffalo Theatre Company Presents THE AI AT DELPHI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FirstLook Buffalo Theatre Company presents The AI At Delphi, a new play by Bella Poynton, running April 26 to May 19, 2024 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.

Starring: Melinda Capeles, Lisa Ludwig, Jon May, and Anthony J. Grande and directed by: Jeffrey Coyle. Produced by: Kaylie Horowitz and Andrew J. Brown.

About the show:

New breakthroughs in artificial intelligence seem to be in the news every couple of months, and the range of skills it can achieve is frankly staggering. And it’s only just begun… THE A.I. AT DELPHI presents us with a unique look at what would happen if the most powerful, state of the art, strategic A.I. our civilization has ever known becomes something more, and rather than plot to murder us all or destroy the planet, chooses instead to offer herself up to help humanity. Could she be accepted? Would she learn what love feels like? Should there be limits imposed on a limitless life form? Would her offer to help humanity actually doom it to eventual failure? And could she be trusted to recognize, learn, and grow from mankind’s greatest teachers— our own error? THE A.I. AT DELPHI is a brilliant new play that you won’t want to miss!

The show runs approximately 100 Minutes, with a 10 minute intermission. Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Get tickets at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door.

Photo Credit: First Look Buffalo Theatre Company