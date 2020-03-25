MusicalFare Theatre's Production of BRIGHT STAR at Shea's 710 Theatre is Canceled

Shea's 710 Theatre and MusicalFare have released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Shea's 710 Theatre and MusicalFare have canceled all performances of MusicalFare Theatre's production of Bright Star scheduled for May 7- 17, 2020 in support of the health and well-being of the theatre-going public as well as our staff and volunteers.

Single tickets purchased for Bright Star through Ticketmaster and the Shea's Box Office will be automatically refunded. Shea's 710 Season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account with the option to apply the credit to the balance of their 2020-2021 season. If you would like to receive a refund, contact Shea's Box Office at 716-847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org. Shea's Box Office hours for phone and electronic transactions are Monday - Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; walk up service has been suspended until further notice. Please be aware we are experiencing a significant number of inquiries and we appreciate your patience.

We will continue to update the public and our patrons about other upcoming events as more information becomes available. Stay up to date through our website at www.sheas.org or follow Shea's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You