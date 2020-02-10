Len Mendez Joins SOMETHING WICKED At Navigation Theatre Company

The co-production between the American Repertory Theater of WNY and Navigation Theatre Company of SOMETHING WICKED, written by James Marzo, has named WNY talent Len Mendez as the music director. A recent transplant to Buffalo, NY, Mr. Mendez took a few moments to share his thoughts on this true Americana murder ballad.

Just brought aboard this project, what are people going to expect from this production?

People should expect a sense of familiarity. I'm not a Buffalo native but if I've learned anything from my three years living here, it's Buffalonians are proud of their city and care about its history. When an audience member sits down to see this play, I want them to be able to find a resonance with some of the characters because though times change, the values and issues we face don't. Our ancestors have felt the same raw emotions we feel today and I think this show is going to cement that into the audience. They'll see themselves, their relatives, their neighbors and enemies within the characters and be able to establish a familiarity that will not only better connect them to the story, but to Buffalo.



Have you done something similar to this?

Not since college! It'll definitely be fun to exercise my music theory muscles after such a long time again though! This is also my first time doing the music for a period piece and the history buff in me is up for the challenge!



What makes this piece appealing to you? Your music tastes and talents



Well what's not to like? I'm a guy who lives for the arts and this piece is scratching all kinds of itches for me. A dream gig of mine was to be the one who picks out all the songs for a movie's soundtrack and this is definitely catering to that dream in a way. Any story can be told orally but what made people listen and actually feel what the story was about was the music that accompanied it. To put it simply, I'm a huge nerd when it comes to musical story telling. Music taste? I'd say mine's the musical equivalent to the mystery flavor. A lot happening at once that shouldn't necessarily work, but it does. Translation: I like it all.?

Why should people see “Something Wicked”?

Because it's for them! Stories are only made to be heard and what's the use of a good story if there's no one there to tell it to? If you like history,music, drama, romance,thrilling and chilling excitement then something wicked is for you.



Mr. Mendez joins a talented ensemble including Timothy Coseglia, Suzanne Hibbard, John F Kennedy, Dylan Brozyna, Patrick Caughill, Justin Pope, Joshua Leary, and directed by Matthew LaChiusa.



This deliciously fiendish story of the murderous plotting of three brothers and the botched cover-up will be presented at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. Show-dates are April 16th through May 9th, Thursday through Saturday with showtimes 8 pm, Thursday and Friday and 5 pm, Saturday. Tickets are $20 General Admission. $15 Student and Arts Industry. For information contact 716-697-0837





