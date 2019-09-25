JCC Art Gallery Dedication And Opening Reception Of South Towns Camera Club Exhibit Set for Nov. 6

The dedication of the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery, located in the Jewish Community Center's Holland Family Building on 787 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, NY, will take place Wednesday, November 6, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The event will coincide with the opening reception of the South Towns Camera Club art exhibit, which will be available for viewing through December 30, 2019.

"We are delighted to recognize and honor Irv Levy and Dr. Greg Daniel and their families, for their generous investment in the JCC and for recognizing the importance of meeting needs of urban communities in Buffalo. With the growth of our downtown core, we are seeing an increased demand for full service community centers that provide everything from early childhood programs, to health and wellness, to adult education to cultural arts programs," said JCC Executive Director, Richard Zakalik. "This new, beautiful gallery, with its rotating exhibitions year round, and open to all during JCC business hours, offers community members ongoing opportunities to see high quality art, while offering local artists opportunities to show and sell their work."

The South Towns Camera Club, founded in 1979, is a member of Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Clubs, devoted to advancing its' members' skills in the art and science of photography.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo is a not-for-profit agency with locations at 2640 North Forest Road in Amherst and 787 Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Programs provided to its members include fitness, aquatics, early childhood education, after-school, camping, cultural arts and senior programming. Membership is open to all.

For more information about the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery dedication, call 716-204-2255.

For more information about the JCC Art Galleries, call 716-204-2084.





