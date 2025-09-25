 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

HOTEL CALIFORNIA - A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES Comes to Kodak Center In October

The acclaimed tribute band will perform live on October 25, 2025, at Kodak Center in Rochester.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
HOTEL CALIFORNIA - A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES Comes to Kodak Center In October Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles will bring its celebrated tribute to one of America’s most iconic rock bands to Kodak Center on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their spirited blend of originality and faithful musicianship, Hotel California has toured the world recreating the GRAMMY Award-winning sounds of the Eagles.

With a repertoire that respectfully and accurately reproduces the band’s legendary hits, the group has won fans across generations and earned recognition on a level usually reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.

The concert will take place at Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Rd., Rochester, NY 14615. Reserved seating starts at $50, with tickets available now.




Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Oh, Mary!
83 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Mamma Mia!
41 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Hadestown
129 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos