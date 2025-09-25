HOTEL CALIFORNIA - A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES Comes to Kodak Center In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles will bring its celebrated tribute to one of America’s most iconic rock bands to Kodak Center on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their spirited blend of originality and faithful musicianship, Hotel California has toured the world recreating the GRAMMY Award-winning sounds of the Eagles.

With a repertoire that respectfully and accurately reproduces the band’s legendary hits, the group has won fans across generations and earned recognition on a level usually reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists.

The concert will take place at Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Rd., Rochester, NY 14615. Reserved seating starts at $50, with tickets available now.