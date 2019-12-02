December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Buffalo Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Buffalo:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Corey Bieber - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 32%
 Steve Copps - THE TOXIC AVENGER - 2nd Generation Theatre 16%
 Ben Michael Moran - NINE - 2nd Generation Theatre 12%

Best Actor in a Play (local)
James Cichocki - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 24%
 Adriano Gatto - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 20%
 Ben Michael Moran - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Casey Moyer - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 41%
 Jane Hereth - FUN HOME - MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre 26%
 Michele Benzin - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Play (local)
Danielle Burning - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 25%
 Jaimee Harmon - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP- The Meeting House 24%
 Kristin Bentley - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 10%

Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)
Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 51%
 Jill Anderson - BRING IT ON - Teal’s Niagara Theater 49%

Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical
Adam Wall - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 32%
 JIMMY JANOWSKI/TODD WARFIELD - MOMMIE QUEEREST - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 21%
 Janet Ziehl - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 18%

Best Director in a Musical (local)
Tim Stuff - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 46%
 Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 40%
 Randall Kramer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 14%

Best Director in a Play (local)
Kate LoConti - HAMLET - Irish Classical Theatre 36%
 Chris Kelly - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Irish Classical Theatre 25%
 Brian Cavanaugh - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 24%

Best Musical (local)
INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 25%
 1776 - O'Connell and Company 20%
 FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 18%

Best Play (local)
THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 19%
 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 16%
 FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 16%

Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical
Chris Cavanagh - FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 47%
 Chuck Ziehl - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 31%
 Chris Cavanagh - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 22%

