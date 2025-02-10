Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2025-26 season. The season will kick off on September 20 at 8:00 pm with Malofeev Plays Tchaikovsky. Check out the full season lineup below:

Sept. 20 – Malofeev Plays Tchaikovsky

Sept. 27 – Showstopping Pops!

Oct. 3-4 – Fabio, Folklore & Fantasy

Oct. 10 – A Gospel Symphony Celebration

Oct. 11 – La Vida Loca

Oct. 12 – Symphonic Spooktacular

Oct. 17-18 – Nikki Plays Beethoven

Oct. 24-25 – Beethoven's Pastoral

Oct. 31-Nov. 1 – "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in Concert

Nov. 7-8 – Mahler & Mahler

Nov. 14 – The Music of Green Day

Nov. 15 – Clouds in My Coffee

Nov. 22-23 – Grieg & Schumann: Romantic Impressions

Nov. 29 – “The Princess Bride in Concert”

Dec. 9 – Celtic Woman Christmas

Dec. 12-13 – JoAnn's Classical Christmas

Dec. 13 – Jingle Bell Jam

Dec. 18-21 – Holiday Pops

Jan. 16-17 – Mozart's Great Mass

Jan. 24-25 – Mozart's Violin

Jan. 28 – BPO UpClose

Jan. 30 – The Music of Journey

Jan. 31 – Uptown Nights with Byron Stripling

Feb. 6-7 – Shostakovich No. 5

Feb. 7 and 15 – BPO Little Kids

Feb. 13-14 – Ruben Studdard: My Tribute to Luther Vandross

Feb. 21-22 – Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1

Feb. 27 – The Music of Pink Floyd with The Machine

Feb. 28 – Dancing & Romancing

March 7-8 – Tchaikovsky Meets Elfman

March 14 – Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) in Concert

March 20-21 – Brahms & Bruch

April 11-12 – Pablo's Guitar

April 19 – Peter and the Wolf

April 17-18 – Disney in Concert: Tale As Old As Time

April 24-25 – Mendelssohn & Dvořák

April 29 – BPO UpClose

May 1 – The Music of The Tragically Hip with The Strictly Hip

May 2 – Leslie Odom Jr.

May 8-9 – Haydn Cello Concerto

May 22-23 – Patriotic Pops

May 30-31 – Carmina Burana

After the rise and fall of several forerunners, the BPO was founded in 1935, performing most often at the Elmwood Music Hall, which was located at Elmwood Ave. and Virginia St. and was demolished in 1938. During the Great Depression, the orchestra was initially supported by funds from the Works Progress Administration and the Emergency Relief Bureau. Over the decades, the orchestra has matured in stature under outstanding music directors including William Steinberg, Josef Krips, Lukas Foss, Michael Tilson Thomas, Julius Rudel, Semyon Bychkov, and Maximiano Valdes. Many distinguished guest performers have graced the orchestra’s stage, including Sergei Rachmaninoff, Isaac Stern, Aaron Copland, Van Cliburn, and Yo-Yo Ma. The Buffalo Philharmonic has issued more than 50 recordings in its history. It has toured abroad twice: a six-city European tour in 1988, and a four-city tour of Poland in 2018.

Since 1940, the orchestra’s permanent home has been Kleinhans Music Hall, a National Historic Landmark designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen with an international reputation as one of the finest concert halls in the United States. Since its inception in 1935, the BPO has served as Buffalo’s cultural ambassador. JoAnn Falletta is the Music Director of the Grammy Award-winning orchestra, which presents more than 120 Classics, Pops, Rock, Kids and Youth concerts each year.

In 2001, the Buffalo Philharmonic began a formal program to record and preserve its own history. The fruits of this program can be found at the BPO archives.

