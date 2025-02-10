Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Learn more about the full upcoming season here!
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2025-26 season. The season will kick off on September 20 at 8:00 pm with Malofeev Plays Tchaikovsky. Check out the full season lineup below:
Sept. 20 – Malofeev Plays Tchaikovsky
Sept. 27 – Showstopping Pops!
Oct. 3-4 – Fabio, Folklore & Fantasy
Oct. 10 – A Gospel Symphony Celebration
Oct. 11 – La Vida Loca
Oct. 12 – Symphonic Spooktacular
Oct. 17-18 – Nikki Plays Beethoven
Oct. 24-25 – Beethoven's Pastoral
Oct. 31-Nov. 1 – "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in Concert
Nov. 7-8 – Mahler & Mahler
Nov. 14 – The Music of Green Day
Nov. 15 – Clouds in My Coffee
Nov. 22-23 – Grieg & Schumann: Romantic Impressions
Nov. 29 – “The Princess Bride in Concert”
Dec. 9 – Celtic Woman Christmas
Dec. 12-13 – JoAnn's Classical Christmas
Dec. 13 – Jingle Bell Jam
Dec. 18-21 – Holiday Pops
Jan. 16-17 – Mozart's Great Mass
Jan. 24-25 – Mozart's Violin
Jan. 28 – BPO UpClose
Jan. 30 – The Music of Journey
Jan. 31 – Uptown Nights with Byron Stripling
Feb. 6-7 – Shostakovich No. 5
Feb. 7 and 15 – BPO Little Kids
Feb. 13-14 – Ruben Studdard: My Tribute to Luther Vandross
Feb. 21-22 – Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1
Feb. 27 – The Music of Pink Floyd with The Machine
Feb. 28 – Dancing & Romancing
March 7-8 – Tchaikovsky Meets Elfman
March 14 – Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) in Concert
March 20-21 – Brahms & Bruch
April 11-12 – Pablo's Guitar
April 19 – Peter and the Wolf
April 17-18 – Disney in Concert: Tale As Old As Time
April 19 – Peter and the Wolf
April 24-25 – Mendelssohn & Dvořák
April 29 – BPO UpClose
May 1 – The Music of The Tragically Hip with The Strictly Hip
May 2 – Leslie Odom Jr.
May 8-9 – Haydn Cello Concerto
May 22-23 – Patriotic Pops
May 30-31 – Carmina Burana
After the rise and fall of several forerunners, the BPO was founded in 1935, performing most often at the Elmwood Music Hall, which was located at Elmwood Ave. and Virginia St. and was demolished in 1938. During the Great Depression, the orchestra was initially supported by funds from the Works Progress Administration and the Emergency Relief Bureau. Over the decades, the orchestra has matured in stature under outstanding music directors including William Steinberg, Josef Krips, Lukas Foss, Michael Tilson Thomas, Julius Rudel, Semyon Bychkov, and Maximiano Valdes. Many distinguished guest performers have graced the orchestra’s stage, including Sergei Rachmaninoff, Isaac Stern, Aaron Copland, Van Cliburn, and Yo-Yo Ma. The Buffalo Philharmonic has issued more than 50 recordings in its history. It has toured abroad twice: a six-city European tour in 1988, and a four-city tour of Poland in 2018.
Since 1940, the orchestra’s permanent home has been Kleinhans Music Hall, a National Historic Landmark designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen with an international reputation as one of the finest concert halls in the United States. Since its inception in 1935, the BPO has served as Buffalo’s cultural ambassador. JoAnn Falletta is the Music Director of the Grammy Award-winning orchestra, which presents more than 120 Classics, Pops, Rock, Kids and Youth concerts each year.
In 2001, the Buffalo Philharmonic began a formal program to record and preserve its own history. The fruits of this program can be found at the BPO archives.
Videos