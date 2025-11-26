DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Adds Second Show In Buffalo

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to demand, Dancing with the Stars is adding a second show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, on May 10, 2026. This year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite dancers from the #1 hit television show. They'll be performing brand-new numbers dreamed up by Emmy award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour) as well as some of the viral routines that launched a million TikToks. Come relive DWTS' smash-hit, record-breaking 34th season live and in person!

Seven DWTS Season 34 fan favorites and finalists will join the tour for select dates!

Comedian Andy Richter (who will serve double duty as co-host), Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel (who will also join as co-host), Parent Trap and Freakier Friday actress Elaine Hendrix (co-hosting as well as dancing) will join the tour as special guest co-hosts. DWTS S34 Finalists, content creator and The Traitors winner Dylan Efron, Team USA champion gymnast Jordan Chiles, and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin are all thrilled to be joining the tour for select shows. DWTS pro WITNEY CARSON will join Robert to perform in select cities.

Mirrorball Member Presale for Tickets & VIP Starts Wednesday 12/3 at 10 am, Mirrorball Member Presale for Perfect 10 Upgrades Starts Wednesday 12/3 at 11 am, and all tickets are on sale to the public on Friday 12/5.

A limited number of VIP packages are still available for most shows and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity and interactive experience with DWTS Cast Members and Special Guests, Exclusive Merchandise and more. Details and info at dwtstour.com.

To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com.

Tickets will also be available at the Shea's Performing Arts Center Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/dancing-with-the-stars.