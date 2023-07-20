Blackfriars Theatre Announces Sponsor For 2023-2024 Season

Blackfriars Theatre has announced that Trillium Health will sponsor its 2023-2024 season, which will run from July 28, 2023 to May 26, 2024. The season includes 7 shows: Godspell, Clue, John & Jen, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Mala, and Cabaret. Tickets are available at Click Here or at the Box Office, located at 795 E. Main Street in downtown Rochester.

“We are so excited for our upcoming season,” said Mary Tiballi Hoffman, Executive Director of Blackfriars Theatre. “Blackfriars is a professional, not-for-profit theatre that has entertained audiences for over 70 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent, and we're so grateful for the support of Trillium Health.”

“Trillium Health is pleased to support like-minded organizations, and at the same time, raise awareness about our programs and services,” said Jason Barnecut-Kearns, President and CEO of Trillium Health. “Our clinic at Monroe Square is one mile away from the Blackfriars Theater, and we hope to shine a light on the extraordinary care that we provide to everyone – regardless of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. Additionally, we applaud Blackfriars for hosting programs like Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis, which promotes love, equality, and acceptance for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides extraordinary care for all, including LGBTQ+ health, ensuring equitable, judgement-free, and affordable care. We believe that everyone who walks through our doors deserves high quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. For more information, please visit trilliumhealth.org.

Blackfriars Theatre is a premier theatrical institution in downtown Rochester and one of the Monroe County's longest running theatres, celebrating 74 years of local theatre-making. Blackfriars's mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire its community through exceptional theatrical artists while engaging local talent. Outside of Geva Theatre Center, the region's LORT theatre company, Blackfriars Theatre is the only other theater in Monroe County that operates in a professional regional theatre production model.

The theatre operates its own venue, runs a year-round production facility, produces a full regional theatre subscription series, employs a small full-time staff, but unlike Geva and other LORT theatres, every single aspect of Blackfriars's programming features local artists – it's central to their mission. Blackfriars strives for and attains professional-level quality work and many Blackfriars artists have worked regionally and professionally, have degrees in the art form and currently work and study in several arts fields.

Blackfriars is the leader for small, professionally-minded, artistically-ambitious community theatre in Rochester, New York, enhancing the quality of life for thousands of Rochester's theatre-lovers and hundreds of local artists each year who have chosen to make Rochester their home. Blackfriars is more than a community theatre… they are the community's theatre.