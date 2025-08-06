American Repertory Theater of WNY Reveals 2025–26 Season Featuring World Premieres, Regional Debuts, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buffalo’s American Repertory Theater of WNY has formally announced its 2025–2026 season, marking the company’s 17th year of producing bold, purposeful theatre. This year’s lineup includes two regional premieres, a holiday short play showcase, and the world premiere of a new musical by a Buffalo writer. All productions will be staged at the Compass Performing Arts Factory at 545 Elmwood Avenue.

The Gods of Paderewski Drive

October 9–24, 2025

Kicking off the season is the regional premiere of The Gods of Paderewski Drive by Buffalo native Tom Dudzick. Directed by Matthew LaChiusa, the production features Danette Pawlowski, Alyssa Walsh, Dan Morris, Steve Jakiel, and Anna Lauger in her Buffalo stage debut. Described by the playwright as a supernatural thrill ride where “all hell breaks loose,” the play follows the seemingly ordinary Kozacki family of Paderewski Drive as their quiet lives are upended by mysterious forces. Performances run Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.

Concrete Christmas

December 11–13 & 17–20, 2025

For the holidays, ART/WNY presents Concrete Christmas, a short play showcase inspired by classic Christmas carols and holiday songs. This limited engagement features work by local playwrights Donna Hoke, Camilla Maxwell, Michael Fanelli, Mark C Lloyd, Billy Horn, Rosemarie Lorenti, Justin Karcher, and Matthew LaChiusa, under the direction of Catherine Burkhart and Mariangela Mercurio. The cast includes Katie Buckler, Michael Busaco, Jay Byron, Andrew Canada, Shelby McNalty DeCarlo, Sadie Everhard, Suzanne Hibbard, John Kehoe, Devin Kempt, Jo O'Donnell, Askshat Sharma, and Nick Winger. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.

An Irish Play

March 12–28, 2026

The spring production features the regional premiere of An Irish Play by Dan O’Brien, a sharp and witty dramedy centered on a group of amateur actors in Cork City preparing to perform a new "Irish play." Directed by Matthew LaChiusa, the cast includes Catherine Burkhart, Brooke Georgon, John DellaContrada, Rick Lattimer, and Robert Humphrey. As tensions rise, the characters debate the artistic merits of the play and their own roles within it. Performances run Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.

Helen of Egypt

May 8–23, 2026

Closing the season is the world premiere of Helen of Egypt, a musical by Buffalo playwright John Snodgrass. This reimagining of the Euripides myth blends ancient storytelling with a synth-driven, techno-pop score. Directed by Mariangela Mercurio, with music direction by Snodgrass and choreography by Suzanne Hibbard, the production features Gabrielle Nunzio as Helen, alongside Emrald Ja’ceil, Charles McGregor, PK Folson, Danette Pawlowski, Kaylie Horiwitz, Andrew Zuccari, Molly Conrad, Isabella Ruof, and Summer Faye Harris. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.

In addition to mainstage productions, ART/WNY will host a variety of special events throughout the season, including Saturday evening staged readings, live play recordings, Voices of WNY Broadcast Q&As, the annual Mardi Gras Celebration, and the return of the fan-favorite Crock-Pot Cookoff. The 2025–26 season proudly carries the company’s motto: Theater with a Purpose.

For more information, tickets, and season updates, visit www.artofwny.org.