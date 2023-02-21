Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Opens Submissions Tomorrow

The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival opens its Venue-Show submission process tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM (ET).

Feb. 21, 2023  

2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Opens Submissions Tomorrow

The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival opens its Venue-Show submission process tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM (ET). Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12:00 PM (ET).

Local, national, and International Artists, and producers interested in performing live, in-person, and online, digital shows at the Rochester Fringe may submit applications beginning at 9:00 AM (ET) tomorrow. There is no cost to apply.

The festival takes place at more than twenty area venues who curate and book their own shows directly with the artists. Since bookings occur on a rolling basis, early applications are encouraged.

Artists may apply to one or more of the venues listed below using one easy application via rochesterfringe.com:

· CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theatre and Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

· Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall

· The Focus Theater

· Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage

· Java's

· Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance

· The Little Theatre and City Art Space - RIT Submissions Only

· MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center

· Rochester Music Hall of Fame

· Salena's Event Room

· School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Club SOTA, Ensemble Theatre, and Movement Center

· The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box

· The Theater At Innovation Square

The Rochester Fringe Festival runs daily from September 12, 2023, through September 23, 2023.



Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial Season Photo
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial Season
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced its upcoming Centennial Season programming at a festive, free Season Announcement Concert Wednesday evening in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
JOHN & JEN Western New York Premiere to Open at the Taylor Theater in March Photo
JOHN & JEN Western New York Premiere to Open at the Taylor Theater in March
Weston Entertainment will present the Western New York Premiere of john & jen, with music by Andrew Lippa, Lyrics by Tom Greenwald and book by Tom Greenwald & Andrew Lippa. john & jen will run at the Taylor Theater in Lockport NY's Kenan Center from March 24-26, 2023.
Road Less Traveled Productions Announce SCREEN TO STAGE 3rd Annual Fundraiser - A Reading Photo
Road Less Traveled Productions Announce SCREEN TO STAGE 3rd Annual Fundraiser - A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUE
Road Less Traveled Productions will welcome back its third annual, Screen to Stage fundraiser, featuring a staged reading of Major League written by David Ward on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00pm.  
PRIDE & PREJUDICE And More Announced for Chautauqua Theater Company 2023 Season Photo
PRIDE & PREJUDICE And More Announced for Chautauqua Theater Company 2023 Season
Chautauqua Theater Company (CTC), the resident theater company of Chautauqua Institution, has announced its 2023 season, its first under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Jade King Carroll.

More Hot Stories For You


Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial SeasonRochester Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Centennial Season
February 16, 2023

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced its upcoming Centennial Season programming at a festive, free Season Announcement Concert Wednesday evening in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
JOHN & JEN Western New York Premiere to Open at the Taylor Theater in MarchJOHN & JEN Western New York Premiere to Open at the Taylor Theater in March
February 14, 2023

Weston Entertainment will present the Western New York Premiere of john & jen, with music by Andrew Lippa, Lyrics by Tom Greenwald and book by Tom Greenwald & Andrew Lippa. john & jen will run at the Taylor Theater in Lockport NY's Kenan Center from March 24-26, 2023.
Road Less Traveled Productions Announce SCREEN TO STAGE 3rd Annual Fundraiser - A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUERoad Less Traveled Productions Announce SCREEN TO STAGE 3rd Annual Fundraiser - A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUE
February 13, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions will welcome back its third annual, Screen to Stage fundraiser, featuring a staged reading of Major League written by David Ward on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00pm.  
PRIDE & PREJUDICE And More Announced for Chautauqua Theater Company 2023 SeasonPRIDE & PREJUDICE And More Announced for Chautauqua Theater Company 2023 Season
February 2, 2023

Chautauqua Theater Company (CTC), the resident theater company of Chautauqua Institution, has announced its 2023 season, its first under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Jade King Carroll.
Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Announces Mentees In Class Of 2023Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Announces Mentees In Class Of 2023
January 31, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions welcomes its inaugural group of mentees into its 2023 Bridge Program.
share