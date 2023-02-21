2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Opens Submissions Tomorrow

The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival opens its Venue-Show submission process tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM (ET). Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12:00 PM (ET).

Local, national, and International Artists, and producers interested in performing live, in-person, and online, digital shows at the Rochester Fringe may submit applications beginning at 9:00 AM (ET) tomorrow. There is no cost to apply.

The festival takes place at more than twenty area venues who curate and book their own shows directly with the artists. Since bookings occur on a rolling basis, early applications are encouraged.

Artists may apply to one or more of the venues listed below using one easy application via rochesterfringe.com:

· CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theatre and Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage

· Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall

· The Focus Theater

· Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage

· Java's

· Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance

· The Little Theatre and City Art Space - RIT Submissions Only

· MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center

· Rochester Music Hall of Fame

· Salena's Event Room

· School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Club SOTA, Ensemble Theatre, and Movement Center

· The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box

· The Theater At Innovation Square

The Rochester Fringe Festival runs daily from September 12, 2023, through September 23, 2023.