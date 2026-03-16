MusicalFare to Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At Shea’s 710 Theatre

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MusicalFare Theatre will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, running April 2–19 at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

Co-directed by Randall Kramer and Michael Oliver-Walline, with choreography by Oliver-Walline and music direction by Theresa Quinn, the production offers a contemporary staging of the rock musical centered on the final week of Jesus Christ’s life. The score includes songs such as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

The cast will include Kristopher Bartolomeo, Tiger J. Brown, Taylor Carlson, Augustus Donaldson, Philip Farugia, Rheanna Gallego, Joe Greenan, Jake Hayes, Lily Jones, Bob Mazierski, Jeremy Ephraim Meyers, Quinn McGillion, Emory Redfearn, Adrianna Schreck, Dave Spychalski, Ember Tate-Steele, and Aimée Walker.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 2–19, 2026

Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Meet-the-cast talkbacks will follow Thursday performances, except opening night.

Tickets are $67.55, with student and group rates available. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office.