Whitney White's DEFINITION: AN INSTALLATION EXPERIENCE to be Presented in June

DEFINITION speaks to the themes of Black women's mental, physical, and sexual health. 

May. 19, 2021  
This socially distant installation experience is inspired by DEFINITION, an upcoming musical that takes a surrealist look at an African American woman's inner awakenings. Created by director and musician Whitney White (director of Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at WP Theater and Second Stage, director of Aleshea Harris' What To Send Up When It Goes Down at ART, Woolly Mammoth, and The Public Theater), this multi-media event will take the audience through a guided journey with pre-recorded text and music. DEFINITION is presented in partnership with The Bushwick Starr and will feature works from US-based artists within the mediums of: video, design, photography, painting, drawing, and other visual forms, speaking to the themes of Black women's mental, physical, and sexual health.


The creative team includes: Composer/Music Director/Musician Dan Rosato; Scenic/Props Designer Dan Soule; Lighting Designer Stacey Derosier; Video Designer Johnny Moreno; Voice Performers Russell G. Jones, Mary Knapp, Nate Miller, Grace Porter, and Ari'el Stachel; Recording Musicians Toru Dodo, Chris Eddleton, Jannina Norpoth, and John-Paul Norpoth; Sound Mixers Ryan Hopple & Hill; Associate Director/Associate Producer Rebecca Miller Kratzer; Installation Coordinator Keyana Hemphill; Associate Producer Jordan Delise Fleming; Line Producer John Del Gaudio.
The list of participating visual and multimedia artists from across the country whose work will be included in the installation, will be announced at a later date.


DEFINITION was previously workshopped with Ars Nova and Sundance Theatre Institute. It also received a reading as part of The Bushwick Starr Reading Series. DEFINITION is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and The MAP Fund, supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Beginning June 24th, DEFINITION will be open to the public at the Mercury Store (131 8th Street, Brooklyn) Thursdays-Sundays (specific times TBA) through July 11th
Covid safety protocols for attendance:

  • Box office / check-in will be located outside the Mercury Store (rain or shine)
  • Upon arrival, you will receive a health screening and temperature check. If patrons are exhibiting any signs or symptoms of Covid, they will not be able to attend.
  • If patrons are fully vaccinated, they will be able to skip the health screening with proof of vaccination via Excelsior Pass or showing their vaccination card.
  • Currently, masks will be required throughout the entire indoor experience.
  • The indoor experience runs approximately 90 minutes and the maximum capacity is 20 people.

https://www.thebushwickstarr.org/definition


