JED To Be Presented At Box Of Moonlight In Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dead Horse Productions will present JED, a new play written by Mexican playwright and actress A. SAL, from March 6 through March 8, 2026, at Box of Moonlight. The production explores the legacy of the Cristero War and the idea that “water carries memory,” following a mother’s search for her son against the backdrop of political and spiritual upheaval in Mexico.

Set in the aftermath of the Calles Law, which restricted religious practice and transferred power to the State, JED centers on Emma, played by Bella Castillon, as she searches for her son after he is drafted into the Cristero War. Along the way, she encounters Shell, portrayed by Jordan Neave, a godlike figure who guides souls into the underworld. Together, they confront the line between life and death while grappling with grief, belief, and the weight of history. Additional performances are delivered by Lucas Sun, Magdaliz Rivera, Nicole Rivera, and Poli Olavarria.

The production begins with performances led by Shoko Tamai and DJ NENA, alongside multi-disciplinary musicians Jordan Stackhouse on guitar and bass, Jen Ho on violin, Evan Roque on drums, and Nathan Greenberg on guitar. The evening incorporates live music and movement as part of the theatrical experience, culminating in what the company describes as a space for audiences to reflect on grief, forgiveness, and purpose.

An original song from the play, “Entre Olas,” accompanies the production.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast includes Bella Castillon as Emma and Jordan Neave as Shell, with Lucas Sun, Magdaliz Rivera, Nicole Rivera, and Poli Olavarria portraying the souls guided into the underworld. The creative team is led by director Ana Sofia Salazar, with music composed by Jordan Stackhouse. Sohani Sawant serves as assistant director, Hannah Duran as event organizer, Safwa Ozair as stage manager, Avianne Isaac as choreographer, Re Soule as wardrobe stylist, Kobi Masselli as lighting designer, and Sandro Bevilaqua as sound engineer.

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place from March 6 to March 8, 2026, at Box of Moonlight, located at 17 Saratoga Avenue, Floor 2, in Brooklyn. The company is offering a 15% discount with the code SHADOWS for evening performances and two-for-one tickets for matinees.