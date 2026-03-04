Dialogue with Three Chords Launches Spring Season with New Play in Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indie theater company Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) opens their Spring 2026 season on March 26 with The Intolerable Condition of Being Loved, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. The show starts at 8pm, at the Tom Kane Theatre at Brooklyn's Industry City. presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE).

The spring season, with performances on April 30th, May 28th, and June 25th, marks D3C's 15th year of original theatre, and will culminate with the group's 200th original play.

The Tom Kane Theatre is located at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. Tickets are $10 and are available online or in person at the theatre. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

The Intolerable Condition of Being Loved features three short plays inspired by writer Carson McCullers. "The Seven Devils of Mary Magdalene" deals with the effect that an exorcism has on a small southern town. In "The Wrong End of Love" we find a man and a woman on a blind date that becomes increasingly sinister as the night progresses. "The Ballad of a Suicide Hotel" tells the story of the complicated and tragic marriage of Carson and Reeves McCullers.

In April the group presents three more plays inspired by murder ballads, and May features works that revel in the gothic among the glitz and glamour of the "Nash Vegas" scene. In June, D3C celebrates "Southern Pride" in all of its queer glory, taking influence from the rise of LGBTQ Country artists.

The Intolerable Condition of Being Loved features: Jessica Bathurst, Ellie Frances, John Harlacher, Alithea Howard, Anthony Marino, Ben Roth and Maia Sage.A gallery of photos from over the years is available here.