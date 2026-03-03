brooklynONE productions Opens North American Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz's NEW LOVE This March

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

brooklynONE productions will open the North American premiere of NEW LOVE, a play by Adam Szymkowicz, on March 6 at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. The production launches the company’s 20th season.

Directed by Christy Hall, the play follows two working New York actors navigating ambition, insecurity, artistic survival, and the vulnerability of building a relationship in the city. Each performance culminates with a live audience vote that determines the final outcome of the story.

The production stars Brianna Espinal and Isaiah Rothstein.

“One of the most widely produced contemporary American Playwrights, Adam wrote something incredibly sharp and human,” said brooklynONE Founder and Artistic Director Anthony Marino. “It captures the instability of being an artist in New York — financially, professionally, romantically. Inviting the audience to determine the ending makes that risk immediate.”

The story centers on a couple whose relationship unfolds under the pressures of creative ambition and life in New York. At the end of each performance, the audience decides whether the characters stay together or walk away.

Director Christy Hall’s staging emphasizes the emotional shifts within Szymkowicz’s writing, focusing on the subtle moments and tensions that shape the characters’ relationship.

Now entering its 20th season, brooklynONE productions continues its residency at Industry City. The company presents theatre, festivals, youth programming, and original work at the venue as part of its mission to expand cultural programming in South Brooklyn.

Performances of NEW LOVE are scheduled for March 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, and 15 at the Tom Kane Theatre, Industry City, Building 5, 51 35th Street in Brooklyn. Tickets are available now.