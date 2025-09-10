 tracker
WHAT THE FILM?! Returns To Celebrate Horror Films In Brooklyn Next Month

The event is on Thursday, October 2nd at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
WHAT THE FILM?! Returns To Celebrate Horror Films In Brooklyn Next Month Image
Comedian Brandon Collins (Drunk Black History) continues his new monthly comedy series titled, "What the Film?! (WTF)" with a Horror-film edition on Thursday, October 2nd at 7:30pm. The location for this movie-centric comedy event is Littlefield (635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217). 

Each month WTF tackles a different film era or genre, and in October we're diving into the scary and unhinged world of horror. The format mixes live comedy, interactive elements (karaoke, trivia), and guest performers. Special prizes for audience participation will be given throughout the show. 

October's line-up includes D. Woods (MTV), Humzah Choudry (New York Comedy Festival), Josh Gondelman (HBO), and more! 

Tickets* for this event are $10 in advance and $20 the day of.




