VIDEO: Watch St. Ann's Warehouse' 2020 In Dreams

"In dreams we remember what it is like to be in the theater, to experience the pleasure, solace, rage, empathy, and love that great art gives us."

Dec. 4, 2020  

St. Ann's Warehouse has just released a new video looking back at 2020. "In dreams we remember what it is like to be in the theater, to experience the pleasure, solace, rage, empathy, and love that great art gives us. But it isn't nostalgia for the past that drives us forward. It's the longing to be back together. We will be back!"

MAKE A DONATION BY VISITING: www.stannswarehouse.org/give-now

Video Edited by Leonhard S. Lutgenhorst Music by Roy Orbison, Performed by Damon Daunno & Nathan Koci Cinematography by Cyprian Films/Minos Papas, Simon Harding Design Lighting by John Torres Photography by Teddy Wolff


