Theater 2020 To Present Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY This Spring

Theater 2020 will bring COMPANY to Brooklyn this spring. The 12-time TONY Award winning musical will run at The Mark O'Donnell Theater for a limited engagement, April 17th through May 11th, 2025.

From musical theatre's most renowned composer, Stephen Sondheim, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the modern musical. Company features a brilliantly energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best-known songs. Sondheim himself considered this to be a seminal work, when he finally found his musical “voice.” George Furth brilliantly provides the musical's underpinnings with a book both poignant and hilarious.

On the night of his 35th birthday, Robert is at a crossroads. He contemplates his singular life through his relationships with his married friends, his girlfriends, and his loneliness in their midst. His life is spent in the company of his friends, among them, with them, surrounded by them, “those good and crazy people.” But there is something wrong. Commitment? Love? The life of a third wheel and a serial dater is wearing thin.

This show is Robert's journey, through memories of his interplay with his friends, from the selfishness of bachelorhood to selflessness of true company. There are many kinds of relationships, many kinds of love, and only when he can open up to the possibility of truly caring can he become truly good company.

Multi Award winning & nominated (OOBR, NYIT, GLADD awards) producing team of David Fuller & Judith Jarosz

Theater 2020, Inc., Visions for Contemporary Classics, Brooklyn Heights' first professional theater company, was founded in 2010 and represents the natural culmination of many years in the performing arts by its Producing Artistic Directors, Judith Jarosz and David Fuller, and its board members. Jarosz performed, directed, choreographed, or produced on Broadway and off, at major regional houses, and at the New York City Opera, where she had both Principal Soprano and Assistant Director credits.

In her years at the helm of Theater Ten Ten Jarosz produced 49 main stage productions, together with countless cabarets, workshops, readings and special events. Fuller has acted nationwide, directed regionally and in NYC, and his 40-plus years in theater includes six years at the helm of Off Broadway's Jean Cocteau Repertory, as well as seasons in partnership with Jarosz at Theater Ten Ten.

All told, Fuller has produced over 70 Off Broadway and NYC Indie Theatre productions, in addition to staged reading and music series, workshops and educational outreach programs. Also, since 2000, they have together or singularly produced tours of 22 plays and musicals. They have been recognized with multiple awards and nominations from many institutions including The National GLADD awards, OOBR Awards, Nytheatre.com People of the Year, and New York Innovative Theater Awards. Hundreds of thousands of people have seen their work, children, students, adults, and seniors.

Comments