Theater 2020 Presents A Rare Sondheim Revue

Performances run Thursday, October 13th - Sunday, November 6th, 2022. 

Sep. 23, 2022  

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company has announced its Autumn 2022 run of the rarely seen Stephen Sondheim musical revue "You're Gonna Love Tomorrow," in a limited run of 16 performances, Thursday, October 13th - Sunday, November 6th, 2022. Press/Industry is invited beginning Friday, October 14th.

This rarely seen Sondheim revue is coming to Brooklyn for the first time since its 1983 NYC debut! A 70-minute staged concert (no intermission) that is a hidden gem and features familiar and lesser-known songs, some rarely performed, some cut before Broadway, and all for which Sondheim penned both music and lyrics, covering from Saturday Night through Merrily We Roll Along. After all we have been through, we need some optimism. Let's come together for a celebration of the best in ourselves with a look to the future because, indeed, You're Gonna Love Tomorrow!

CREATIVE: Director David Fuller (Nyita, Gladd, Nytheater.com Award), Music Director/Pianist Griffin Strout, Costume Designer Susan Yanofsky, Choreographer Judith Jarosz (Nyita, Gladd, Nytheater.com Award), Stage Manager Emma Weiner.

CAST: Elena Cramer, Matthew Liu*, Matthew Mancuso*, Rori Nogee*, Alex Parrish*, Helen Jane Planchet*. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

VENUE: THE GREAT ROOM at ART NY studios at 138 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn. Convenient to all trains: B, C, D, G, N, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, and the LIRR.

DATES/TIMES: All curtains at 8pm. Please note some variation of days of the week.

Thur. 10/13@8pm, Fri. 10/14@8pm, Sat. 10/15@8pm, Sun. 10/16@8pm.

Thur. 10/20@8pm, Fri. 10/21@8pm, Sat. 10/22@8pm (NO PERF on Sunday 10/23).

Thur. 10/27@8pm, Fri. 10/28@8pm, Sat. 10/29@8pm, Sun. 10/30@8pm

Wed. 11/2@8pm, Thur. 11/3@8pm, Fri. 11/4@8pm, Sat. 11/5@8pm, Sun. 11/6@8pm

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets: $50 Front row, $40 general, $30 senior & students with ID

(Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended!)

Credit card purchases through tix.com at www.theater2020.com.

Cash only at the door tickets may be reserved at theater2020@gmail.com


