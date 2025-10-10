The Hidden Jewel Box Theater Extends Residency and Reveals October Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hidden Jewel Box Theater has announced that its residency has been extended for at least one more year, following the support of Chashama and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

Originally slated to close after the current season, the extension allows The Love Show NYC and other artists to continue creating and performing in the intimate speakeasy-style venue located within the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, home to The Love Show NYC, has become a creative base for a range of artists who teach, perform, and exhibit work in the unique space. To celebrate its continued run, the theater will host a full month of performances throughout October.

October Performances

Ever After Hours – October 22–23, 8:00 p.m.

Presented by The Love Show NYC, Ever After Hours reimagines the company’s previous production Bedtime Stories in a surreal, immersive experience blending song, dance, burlesque, and comedy. Directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, the production features a cast of dancers and performers in a dreamlike narrative set in a hidden forest.

Tickets: everafterhours.eventbrite.com

Knock Twice Comedy Show – October 24, 7:00 p.m.

Hosted by married comedians Vicky Kuperman and Max Cohen, this speakeasy-style comedy night features sharp stand-up and surprise guests, including Negin Farsad, Daniel Perafan, and Kendra Cunningham.

Tickets: knocktwice.eventbrite.com

NYC’s Secrets & Lies – October 28, 8:00 p.m.

Created and hosted by Christa Avampato, NYC’s Secrets & Lies invites four storytellers to share true tales about the city’s hidden past—except for one fabricated story the audience must identify. The October edition will feature ghost stories in celebration of the Halloween season.

Tickets: lies.eventbrite.com

Haunted: A Creepy Cabaret – October 29, 8:00 p.m.

The Love Show NYC returns with Haunted: A Creepy Cabaret, a Halloween-themed evening of darkly glamorous dance, burlesque, and live performance inside the “Rococo Disco” setting of The Hidden Jewel Box.

Tickets: hauntedjewelbox.eventbrite.com