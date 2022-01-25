The Brick Presents EXQUISITE AGITATION by Lucyana Randall

Lucyana Randall extends to you a warm invitation on a bleak winter's evening to witness a stand-up act of intricate construction and uncanny implication- her EXQUISITE AGITATION.

It's an hour of stand-up- it's a pound of strange feathers- it's the abject maze of a sugar-free Red Bull addict's mind- it's funny- it's several shards of reflective glass- its quite dense- it's kind of a lot of things- and when you emerge from the theater with a distinct sensation of having been someplace that only Lucyana could have shown you- because only Lucyana could have built it- it's possible you will understand this- but just in case- no refunds.

Performances run February 24-26.

Lucyana Randall is writer and stand-up comic with a highly developed philosophy of style who performs regularly in New York City at venues such as the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Union Hall, and Life World. She has been called a "fascinating genius", a "singular mind" and "intensely disarming" by men too intimidated to date her, and she has the reams of loose-leaf paper covered in cryptic handwriting to prove it. Her 2021 workshop performance of Exquisite Agitation- developed from her well-received 2019 show Notes on Narcissism- debuted successfully to a sold-out audience.

Tickets Available Here