Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza Bent

A pivot is not just a dancer’s gesture, but the action of an artist. Join Eliza Bent for a rare evening of Bentertainments fit for the silver screen.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

The Brick presents Bentertainment Abroad: Doing the Work by Eliza Bent, October 6, 2022, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY

A pivot is not just a dancer's gesture, but the action of an artist. Join Eliza Bent for a rare evening of Bentertainments fit for the silver screen.

After a year and a half of the pandemic, best friends Shawna and Juno enjoy one last day at the beach before entering the throes of an in-person sophomore year. They face how much, and how little, they've changed since seventh grade, and what that means for their friendship and their senses of identity. Magazine quizzes, summer camp crushes, and awkward funerals fill their world as they wait for their uncertain futures. SUMMER'S LAST SWIM casts a comedic eye toward the nature of young female friendship.

Featuring music by Grace McLean.

Web Link: https://www.bricktheater.com/event/bentertainment-abroad-doing-the-work/

Ticketing Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198294®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1138716?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza BentThe Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza Bent
September 21, 2022

The Brick presents Bentertainment Abroad: Doing the Work by Eliza Bent, October 6, 2022, in-person at The Brick Theater.
Matt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da SilvaMatt Sorensen Joins THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Workshop Directed by Ana Cristina Da Silva
September 21, 2022

In Spring 2023, Da Silva will direct a Puppet and Movement Workshop of her new play 'The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost.' Matt Sorensen has joined the team as Puppet Designer.
BABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to the Kings Theatre in DecemberBABY SHARK LIVE! THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to the Kings Theatre in December
September 21, 2022

The Pinkfong Company and Round Room Live have announced that Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will make a special stop in Brooklyn, NY on December 30, 2022. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus, and much more.
The Brick Presents ONLY PLACE I BELONG By Can YasarThe Brick Presents ONLY PLACE I BELONG By Can Yasar
September 21, 2022

Following the successful debut production of M. Can Yasar's musical “Only Place I Belong” at The Tank in August, The Brick Theater will present a new look at the music and storytelling in a concert version for three performances only October 3, 4 & 5.
BAM Presents A New Restoration Of Stanley Kwan's ROUGE, October 21-27 BAM Presents A New Restoration Of Stanley Kwan's ROUGE, October 21-27 
September 20, 2022

From Oct 21 through 27 BAM presents a new restoration of Stanley Kwan's Rouge (1987).