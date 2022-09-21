The Brick Presents BENTERTAINMENT ABROAD: Doing The Work With Eliza Bent

The Brick presents Bentertainment Abroad: Doing the Work by Eliza Bent, October 6, 2022, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY

A pivot is not just a dancer's gesture, but the action of an artist. Join Eliza Bent for a rare evening of Bentertainments fit for the silver screen.

After a year and a half of the pandemic, best friends Shawna and Juno enjoy one last day at the beach before entering the throes of an in-person sophomore year. They face how much, and how little, they've changed since seventh grade, and what that means for their friendship and their senses of identity. Magazine quizzes, summer camp crushes, and awkward funerals fill their world as they wait for their uncertain futures. SUMMER'S LAST SWIM casts a comedic eye toward the nature of young female friendship.

Featuring music by Grace McLean.

