The Bell House Announces New Additions To its November Lineup

THE RUB

Saturday · November 30, 2019

10 PM · $15.00 · Ages 21+

The Rub is the preeminent hip-hop dance party in New York City. DJ Eleven and DJ Ayres play everything from funk classics to new rap, R&B, and house.

NPR'S ASK ME ANOTHER WITH VIP GUESTS: DAN SODER AND Kal Penn



Ophira Eisenberg, Jonathan Coulton

Monday · December 9, 2019

Doors: 6:45 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Ask Me Another is the rambunctious live show from NPR and WNYC that mixes trivia games with comedy and music to make an hour of mind-boggling fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests, celebrities, and listeners alike to take on challenges and to be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton, with one contestant crowned the episode's Ask Me Another champion.

Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

IT'S A GUY THING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR



Catherine Cohen, Patti Harrison, Mitra Jouhari

Wednesday · December 11, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Catherine Cohen ( Joe's Pub , High Maintenance), Patti Harrison (Shrill, Big Mouth), and Mitra Jouhari (High Maintenance, Miracle Workers), are three gals who just don't get "guy stuff". They've invited some of the best comedians around town to give them lectures on guy stuff so that they can finally fit in. "It's A Guy Thing" regularly puts on sold-out shows across the country, at theaters like The Bell House, Union Hall, Industry City, Good Good Comedy, The Hideout, and UCB Sunset, featuring amazing performers across a variety of mediums. The show was been named one of the best alt-comedy shows in NYC by Paste Magazine and one of the best comedy shows hosted by women by Time Out New York.

FOOD 4 THOT



Tommy Pico, Fran Tirado, Dennis Norris II, Joe Osmundson

Tuesday · January 7, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$20.00 / Ages 21+

A podcast discussing sex, relationships, race, identity, what we like to read, & who we like to read.

Dennis, Fran, Joseph, Tommy forged a beautiful friendship over their shared love of literature, rosé, and butt-stuff. This round-table podcast is a recipe from all their brains, discussing (and sometimes disagreeing) on everything at the intersection of queerness and brownness-from Beyoncé to Borges, politics to peen sizes, Nietzsche to 90s R&B-combining the best of literary intellect with absolute trash. Like The View, but not terrible.

JOSIE LONG: TENDER

Monday · January 13, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$12.00 / Ages 18+

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and very-hard-to-pin-down-indie-underdog-nightmare Josie Long is back with a brand-new show after a brief hiatus, during which she had a baby and so on.

It's about the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood, but mostly about kindness, gentleness, and joy - all in all, the edgiest thing you will see this year.

The aim is for you to come out of it feeling optimistic about the future, although that is a big ask. At the very least there will be some really silly voices in it, and that's not nothing.

Phoebe Robinson AND SPECIAL GUESTS

Thursday · January 16, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$25.00 - $250.00 / Ages 18+

An Evening of Comedy in Support of Ohio State Representative Phil Robinson Featuring Phoebe Robinson and Other Special Guests!

THE OCEAN BLUE

Friday · February 28, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:30 PM

$20.00 / Ages 21+

The Ocean Blue arrived as the 1980s drew to close, and their debut record on the famed Sire Records label in 1989 seemed to summarize the best of the musical decade. The band of four teenagers from Hershey, Pennsylvania quickly achieved widespread acclaim and radio & MTV airplay, with hits like Between Something and Nothing and Drifting, Falling. They followed their debut release with the subtle and atmospheric Cerulean, which included perhaps their most beloved song, Ballerina Out of Control, and followed that with their highest charting pop album Beneath the Rhythm and Sound and the single Sublime, featuring a video of the band in the sublime landscape of Iceland. The band's fourth record for Mercury/PolyGram, See The Ocean Blue, was a departure to a more guitar rock sound of the 60s and 70s, but with the band's 80s dna peeking through. After a busy decade of recording and touring, the band left the majors in the late 90s. Several independent releases and related touring followed in the 2000s, including 2000's Davy Jones Locker and 2004's Waterworks EP, and some international touring. In 2013, after much anticipation, the band released their first full length record in over 10 years, Ultramarine, on Korda Records, a Minneapolis-based label cooperative label the band helped launch that same year. The record was a welcome return for fans of the band and a younger generation of fans, and garnered widespread praise as one of their very best albums. In 2014, the band released and toured for an LP version of Waterworks, and in 2015, the band worked with Sire Records and Shelflife to reissue their first 3 Sire albums on vinyl. The band marked the occasion by performing the first 2 albums in their entirety at limited concerts throughout the U.S. In 2016, the band did a South American Tour, and is set to release a new full length record in 2019.

WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE

Friday · April 3, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

$30.00 / All Ages

WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE is a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Turn on your radio and hide.





