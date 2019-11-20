The Bell House Announces New Additions To its November Lineup
The Rub, Ask Me Another with Dan Soder and Kal Penn, It's A Guy Thing, Food 4 Thot, Josie Long, Phoebe Robinson, The Ocean Blue, Welcome To Night Vale and more will hit the stage this month at The Bell House!
THE RUB
Saturday · November 30, 2019
10 PM · $15.00 · Ages 21+
The Rub is the preeminent hip-hop dance party in New York City. DJ Eleven and DJ Ayres play everything from funk classics to new rap, R&B, and house.
NPR'S ASK ME ANOTHER WITH VIP GUESTS: DAN SODER AND Kal Penn
Ophira Eisenberg, Jonathan Coulton
Monday · December 9, 2019
Doors: 6:45 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$15.00 / Ages 21+
Ask Me Another is the rambunctious live show from NPR and WNYC that mixes trivia games with comedy and music to make an hour of mind-boggling fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests, celebrities, and listeners alike to take on challenges and to be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton, with one contestant crowned the episode's Ask Me Another champion.Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
IT'S A GUY THING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
Catherine Cohen (Joe's Pub, High Maintenance), Patti Harrison (Shrill, Big Mouth), and Mitra Jouhari (High Maintenance, Miracle Workers), are three gals who just don't get "guy stuff". They've invited some of the best comedians around town to give them lectures on guy stuff so that they can finally fit in. "It's A Guy Thing" regularly puts on sold-out shows across the country, at theaters like The Bell House, Union Hall, Industry City, Good Good Comedy, The Hideout, and UCB Sunset, featuring amazing performers across a variety of mediums. The show was been named one of the best alt-comedy shows in NYC by Paste Magazine and one of the best comedy shows hosted by women by Time Out New York.
Catherine Cohen, Patti Harrison, Mitra Jouhari
Wednesday · December 11, 2019
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
$15.00 / Ages 21+
FOOD 4 THOT
A podcast discussing sex, relationships, race, identity, what we like to read, & who we like to read.
Dennis, Fran, Joseph, Tommy forged a beautiful friendship over their shared love of literature, rosé, and butt-stuff. This round-table podcast is a recipe from all their brains, discussing (and sometimes disagreeing) on everything at the intersection of queerness and brownness-from Beyoncé to Borges, politics to peen sizes, Nietzsche to 90s R&B-combining the best of literary intellect with absolute trash. Like The View, but not terrible.
Tommy Pico, Fran Tirado, Dennis Norris II, Joe Osmundson
Tuesday · January 7, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$20.00 / Ages 21+
JOSIE LONG: TENDER
Monday · January 13, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$12.00 / Ages 18+
The aim is for you to come out of it feeling optimistic about the future, although that is a big ask. At the very least there will be some really silly voices in it, and that's not nothing.
Phoebe Robinson AND SPECIAL GUESTS
Thursday · January 16, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$25.00 - $250.00 / Ages 18+
THE OCEAN BLUE
Friday · February 28, 2020
Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:30 PM
$20.00 / Ages 21+
WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
Friday · April 3, 2020
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
$30.00 / All Ages
