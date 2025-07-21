TINKERBELL LIVE Will Make its Brooklyn Premiere This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced that the 2025 edition of TINKERBELL LIVE will be making its Brooklyn premiere at The Hart to Hart Community Garden located at 104-108 Hart Street on Sunday, July 27 at 1pm.

TINKERBELL LIVE invites audiences to join iconic characters such as Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron, and Little Rosa Riding Hood on a whimsical and bilingual journey to Fairlyland. The show is designed to engage children and adults alike through interactive games, catchy songs, and vibrant storytelling. Since its inception in 2009, TINKERBELL THEATRE has been dedicated to providing high-quality family theatre that captivates New Yorkers of all ages.

The production is appropriate for children aged 4 and up, making it an ideal outing for families looking to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon together. Audiences can expect a lively atmosphere where imagination takes flight, and cherished fairy tale characters come to life in delightful ways. The talented cast features Anuj Parikh, DazMann Still, Erica Cafarelli, Jaixa Irizarry, Kezia Tyson, Lenny Ciotti, Steven Ungar, Hari Bhaskar, Melisa Ezcurra, and Jonathan Reed Wexler, who will portray the formidable role of The Evil Queen.

Written & directed by Lynnea Benson. Music & lyrics by Ted Zurkowski. Production Assistants-Abril Soler Rocha & Marlena Pimienta.

Limited seating is offered, so it is recommended to secure complimentary seats to guarantee attendance at this exciting event.

