THE FANS STRIKE BACK: THE LARGEST STAR WARS FAN EXHIBITION Comes to NYC 

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is coming to NYC this month. Tickets are available now. Fans of one of the world's most beloved franchises will be immersed in the saga like never before, as they explore the largest private collection of official Star Wars items assembled by some of the most dedicated enthusiasts across the globe.

This epic exhibition will showcase over 600 unique Star Wars collectable items including life-size figures, models, one-of-a-kind sculptures, figurines, photos, posters and costumes - all official objects purchased by fans of the space opera. The Fans Strike Back combines over 40 years of passionate work to transport guests to the iconic Star Wars universe, and give aficionados an up-close and personal look into the galaxy far, far away.

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is brought to life by EMS Entertainment, which has produced over 22 themed blockbuster exhibitions that have amassed more than 15 millions visitors worldwide in 78 cities, and Exhibition Hub, which has produced more than 70 immersive experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors.

Through hundreds of displays of fan- provided items spanning decades, green chroma photo capabilities, and an on site merchandise shop, the experience will unite Star Wars fans of all ages, from the youngest Padawan to the wisest Jedi master.

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition will run from March 24 through June 2022.

Tickets are available here with prices starting from $19.90 for children and $29.50 for adults.