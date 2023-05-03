TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month

Entirely From Memory is a group of improvisers, actors, and comedians who attempt (and fail) to recreate classic stories in front of a live audience. A chaotic mix of nostalgia, improv, theatre, and comedy, they've been performing all over New York City since 2013.

Performers will attempt (and most likely fail) to recreate Terminator 2: Judgement Day without the aid of scripts, rehearsals, or sobriety. All they will have is their memory, a recent viewing of the film, and a lot of wigs. How certain are we that they'll succeed? So certain that we're making it harder for them.

Performers:

- won't know what role they are playing until they get onstage.

- must incorporate lines written by the audience.

- must incorporate any sound effect played by the tech booth.

- must spontaneously create "deleted scenes" when an audience member honks the magic horn

Love the movie? We got you covered. Never seen it? We got you covered. You think you saw it once and you kind of remember it? You're probably in the show! It will be absolute chaos, but rest assured we will do our best to teach Spanish to a cybernetic organism.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Black Girls CODE, a non-profit organization focused on building pathways for young women of color to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to skills in computer programming and technology by taking radical action to close the opportunity gap for Black women and girls. Black Girls CODE is devoted to showing the world that Black girls can code, lead, innovate, and engineer their own futures.