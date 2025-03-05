Shayok Misha Chowdhury's RHEOLOGY to Have World Premiere at Bushwick Starr

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Bushwick Starr is partnering with HERE Arts Center and Ma-Yi Theater Company to present the world premiere of Rheology, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Public Obscenities at Soho Rep, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theatre for a New Audience).

In Rheology, Misha joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows, like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they're running out of time. In this boundary-pushing new collaboration, an artist son challenges his scientist mother to a high-stakes experiment.

