Screening Announced For Loki Circus Theater's COLORED GRRLS

The event will take place at Streb, Inc. on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30pm.

Aug. 11, 2021  

A screening of Loki Circus Theater's COLORED GRRLS and talk back will take place at Streb, Inc. on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30pm.

Loki Circus Theater's COLORED GRRLS, inspired by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls..., tells the stories of African-American women through circus, dance and original text. With unflinching honesty and emotion, five women express their stories using physical theater, Zoom, and circus.

This screening was made possible by the City Corps Artist Grant and Streb, Inc.

This special one night only screening, will take place at Streb Inc, 51 North 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249 on August 17th from 8:30 pm until 9:30. Only 40 free tickets are available through Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/screening-of-loki-circus-theaters-colored-grrls-tickets-166262187679?aff=ebdssbeac


