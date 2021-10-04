Stacey Abrams Comes To Brooklyn's Kings Theatre October 26

Kings Theatre has announced a one-night only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams. The speaking tour -A Conversation with Stacey Abrams-on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower.

Abrams 'New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change, is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a premier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action. Our Time is Now is a blue print to end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.

** All attendees will be required to follow the CDC guidelines concerning COVID heath and safety protocols at the time of the even