Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater

Toying with post 9/11 phobias, this dark comic drama plays upon our fears, both real and imagined.

Feb. 4, 2022  

A limited engagement of Zayd Dohrn's SICK will open at The Mark O'Donnell Theater, on Thursday February 17th, and play through Sunday February 20th.

A college professor brings a student home to meet his dysfunctional family - a home so obsessed with cleanliness that the real dirt lurks around every corner and behind every sentence. Toying with post 9/11 phobias, this dark comic drama plays upon our fears, both real and imagined.

SICK is presented by Ted Wold Studio, LLC and Tessa Faye Talent, LLC and features the talents of Guy Whitney, Jamie Tincher, Sim Miller, Irene Keogh, and Sam Franco. Understudies are Christy Hall and Kadi Ellis.

Led by Director Austin McCaslin-Doyle, the production team includes Megan Rambo (Production Stage Manager), David Gazzo (Assistant Director), Courtney Tysell (Set Design), Brianna Cala (Medical Consultant), Tessa Faye Talent (Casting Director), and Sarah Faye Beard (Casting Associate).

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Guy Whitney

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Jamie Tincher

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Sim Miller

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Guy Whitney, Jamie Tincher, Sim Miller

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Irene Keogh

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Irene Keogh, Jamie Tincher, Sim Miller

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Sim Miller

Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
Austin McCaslin-Doyle


