Photos: MURDER IN LA LA LAND: An Immersive Murder Mystery at Brooklyn Art Haus

MURDER IN LA LA LAND: An Immersive Murder Mystery is now playing at Brooklyn Art Haus. Check out photos below!

Step back in time for this tragicomedy set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the lively 1950s. Full of iconic figures from cinema history, this immersive murder mystery looks at the grizzly reality hidden behind La La Land’s seductive fac?ade. Prepare to be pulled through all the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the inglorious world of showbiz!

Audience members join the cast in this interactive joy ride by playing the backstage production teams at Summit Pictures, one of La La’s major film studios. Summit is gearing up for its latest blockbuster, “Death of A Street Car,” but the boss surprises you after you clock out today. You ain’t going home tonight! One of your own, a talented screenwriter named Sebastian Black, ready to have his name in lights, was found dead. The situation reeks of murder, and it’s a scandal that will sink the studio and put you and everyone working at Summit out of a job.

You’ll have to get ahead of the press and the police and figure out how this guy went from the top of the world to the bottom of a riverbed in one night. Can you pry the truth out of these glamorous, decadent, and debaucherous suspects and save Summit Pictures before it is too late?

Created & Directed by Carlo D’Amore

Written by Carlo D’Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn

Cast: Christine Aziz, Collin Blackard, Carlo D'Amore, Phoebe Dunn, Chris Enright, Hunter Frederick, Victoria Sasso, Thomas Burns Scully and Sarah Sutliff

Photo Credit: Al Foote III

Chris Enright in Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Audience members review clues at Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Victoria Sasso is interrogated by audience members in Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Collin Blackard charms audiences in Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Audience members work together to deliberate and identify the killer in Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Left to right: Sarah Sutliff, Christine Aziz and Chris Enright in Murder in La La Land at Brooklyn Art Haus.

