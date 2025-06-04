PURGATORY By Telos Ensemble Makes its Brooklyn Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'PURGATORY' by Telos Ensemble returns to New York City following its sold-out London edition in April 2025 at the Omnibus Theatre in Clapham, this time running at Unit J, 338 Moffat St, Brooklyn, New York at 8 PM on Friday 6th June.

The event will feature three new original pieces written by resident playwright Dan Blick, whose previous works include 'Lake George', 'Telos' and 'Concupiscence'. The pieces will be performed by William Esper Studio alumni, including Matthew Laureano, Mitchell Pope, Saadiq Vaughan, Toni Lachelle Pollit, Ronan Schwarz, Celenne Morfin Zepeda and Sarah Yannie. The reading will be followed by conversation and drinks. This will be the third edition of the PURGATORY series in NYC and its Brooklyn debut, with the previous two NYC editions hosted at the PRIV.Y Gallery in Manhattan followed by a successful transfer to the Omnibus Theatre in London.

Purgatory is an intimate bi-monthly reading series, with six performances a year. This event is an exclusive opportunity for select individuals to watch new, original works by emerging writers undergoing development by Telos Ensemble for the stage and screen, performed by professional actors. The series is a limited seated event where Telos Ensemble members will read works and engage in dialogue with attendees regarding the themes of the pieces presented. Telos Ensemble is a production company with offices in NYC and London, co-founded by Mitchell Pope and Dan Blick.

