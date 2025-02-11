News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ORDER UP- THE SONGS OF WAITRESS Comes To The RAT On February 18

Enjoy some of the best loved classics from the Broadway musical on Tuesday, February 18th 6-9pm.

For one night only - revisit the magic of Sara Bareilles' Waitress, the Musical at The RAT NYC in DUMBO!

ORDER UP- THE SONGS OF WAITRESS Comes To The RAT On February 18
Enjoy some of the best loved classics from the Broadway musical, including "Opening Up," "Bad Idea," and "She Used to Be Mine," on Tuesday, February 18th 6-9pm.

Featuring Maria Valadez, Mackenzie Quinn Ross, Michelle Zink-Munoz, and Cristian Ramos, backed by a live band featuring David Andreana, Minnie Jordan, Will Richards, and David Fletcher.

Opening act featuring New York's best jazz quartet and Minnie Jordan (JEN Sisters in Jazz Combo, FreshGrass Award).

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at theratnyc.com now!





