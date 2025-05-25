New Play THE EIGHT FACES OF ELLIE MORRISON Brings Mixed Martial Arts to Life

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eight Faces of Ellie Morrison is the first play to bring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to life onstage in a unique and exhilarating way. Performed in a ring, the show fuses raw intensity with refined artistry.

Bound by a contract he never agreed to, young MMA fighter Luke Morrison is forced back into the ring after an 8-month hiatus. He battles not only his opponent, but also the haunting legacy of his sister, a reckless rock star whose grip on his fate refuses to die.

Sam Beeson, Playwright and Actor, said, "The idea for this play first took root in 2021 when some friends introduced me to the world of UFC. I was fascinated and confused by the athletes' willingness to give so much to a sport that demands everything from you. To understand it better, I began training. I threw my first punch in August 2023, stepped into the ring for the first time the following January, and by May, I had earned a technical knock out (TKO). That experience, both brutal and beautiful, reshaped the story I wanted to tell. At its heart, this play is about the intersection of pain and passion, discipline and entertainment. It's about what drives people to fight... for victory, for meaning, for themselves."

Will Windle, Director and Actor, said, "After reading The Eight Faces of Ellie Morrison by Sam Beeson, I knew that the best place to mount this show was in Brooklyn, where art is a priority. Rather than work-shopping this piece through readings, I concluded it would serve the development of the script most efficiently to put it on its feet. This play relies heavily on spectacle, and it has been a pleasure to work with Beeson to bring this story to life."

The Eight Faces of Ellie Morrison is an Equity-approved showcase that will place at Castle in the Sky, BK. The show runs June 6 through June 8.

Cast includes Stephee Bonifacio as Ellie Morrison, Carolyn Bacon* as Danielle Zach, Sam Franco as Jon Timber, Sam Beeson as Luke Morrison, James Jelkin* as Justin Fore, Will Windle as Cameron Able, Sam Powley as Alex Kahnn, James Campbell as Commentator 2/Reporter 2, Javere Green as Reporter 1/Ref/ Male Understudy, and Jon Meyers as Alex Kahnn's Coach.

Crew includes, Will Windle as Director, Carol Hardern* as Stage Manager, Sam Beeson as Playwright, and Sidney Keene as Lighting Designer.

* AEA Member

Comments

