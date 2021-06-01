New Cultural Awareness Exhibition 'Not Another Second' Honors LGBT+ Seniors and Advocates for a More Accepting Future

For LGBT+ seniors, coming out was infinitely more difficult than it is today. As a result, many have lost years of not being their authentic selves fully and not being able to openly love who they choose. Not Another Second, acknowledges and celebrates the sacrifice, bravery and contribution of LGBT+ elders, while sharing wisdom with future generations to not lose another second.

A collaboration between trailblazing nonprofit SAGE, Watermark Retirement Communities and Brooklyn's iconic new luxury senior community The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, Not Another Second offers audiences a candid glimpse into the private and public lives of 12 LGBT+ elders who

represent a wide range of diverse backgrounds, professions and ethnicities. These include a former politician, military veterans, a Stonewall survivor and Black Panther.

These stories are told through a series of compelling portraits that intersect personal experiences of living during a time when being an LGBT+ individual was a crime. The exhibition, shot by noted German photographer Karsten Thormaehlen, known for his award-winning series 'Happy at 100' focusing on centenarians from around the world, also celebrates their personal journeys on deciding to live openly, as well as finding love and companionship. Each moving portrait is accompanied by the number of years lost living in the closet and not as their true, authentic self.

"In the 80s and 90s, everybody was scared to death to come out. They didn't know who to trust," said Richard Prescott who is featured in the Not Another Second exhibition alongside his husband. "I think I lost a lot of years not being myself. That's why this campaign is so important. Not only do we get to share our stories but give courage to younger generations who are still scared of being their authentic self."

Curated and installed by nAscent Art, the emotionally charged exhibition features state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) technology through Kaleida Studio. "AR allows patrons to experience the emotionally-driven stories of each LGBT+ senior in a new, interactive way, adding a whole new dimension to the already moving photography" said Jennifer Wallace, co-founder of nAscent Art.

Not Another Second made its national exhibition debut in the art gallery of Watermark's newest Élan Collection community, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights at 21 Clark Street in Brooklyn, in January 2021.

Free public and socially distanced viewings of the Not Another Second exhibit at The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. A reservation must be made to view the exhibition. To book and reserve your timed ticket, please visit: www.notanothersecond.com. Following its Brooklyn debut, the Not Another Second exhibit will tour the country throughout 2021, with stops in Élan Collection art galleries in Los Angeles; Napa, California; and Tucson, Arizona.

Through the AR technology, visitors will be able to experience candid, one-on-one interviews with the 12 LGBT+ elders as they tell their stories of integrity, resilience and humanity while paving a better way for future generations. These stories come from the individuals who were a part of the generation that led the Stonewall uprising, founded political group ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) and helped end the US military policy commonly referred to as "don't ask, don't tell."

The portraits will also be displayed on notanothersecond.com and in a printed, hard-cover book, which includes more than 100 photos of the featured LGBT+ seniors and expands on their individual stories. The interactive website will also feature a short documentary, as well as invite young people to submit questions and receive advice from LGBT+ elders through an "Ask A Senior" program. All funds raised by the Not Another Second campaign and book will be donated to help support LGBT+ young people.

The exhibition by SAGE and Watermark Retirement Communities was designed to acknowledge the hardships, contributions and ongoing challenges of three million LGBT+ elders currently living in the United States and to advocate for a more accepting future. It was inspired by Watermark's commitment to be the first nationwide senior living management company to obtain the SAGECare platinum accreditation (the highest SAGE training accreditation standard) for their 60+ retirement communities. The accreditation signals the comprehensive LGBT+ competency training Watermark has undertaken to

recognize and meet the needs of this segment of the aging population, as well as provide living and working environments which are knowledgeable, inclusive and free of discrimination.

"Through SAGECare platinum accreditation, we illustrate our commitment to diversity and inclusion of all individuals and groups, including the LGBT+ community," said David Barnes, president and CEO of Watermark. "To this day, this group of individuals continues to face challenges that need to be

acknowledged. This exhibition reminds us that we can't take our rights for granted and must continue working toward a more accepting future for everyone."

"Not Another Second is a beautiful example of Watermark's commitment to honor the lives and histories of LGBT elders who refuse to be invisible. Over the span of decades, LGBT elders have proven what it means to be resilient and live vibrant and full lives, even in the face of discrimination," said

Michael Adams, CEO of SAGE. "Too often, the achievements of LGBT pioneers are pushed aside or hidden back in the closet as they get older. SAGE is proud to work with Watermark to make sure LGBT elder voices are brought out of the shadows and widely celebrated, by showcasing passionate activists

who have been fighting since Stonewall, the significant impact they have had in our movement, and the spirit that inspires us to continue striving toward progress for all LGBT people."

Shot entirely pre-COVID-19, the creative concept of Not Another Second was developed by NY-based agency, RXM Creative. Video testimonials were directed by Sharkey Weinberg and produced by media company Convicts NYC, also recognized for the 'NY Tough' viral video featuring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Not Another Second is the inaugural campaign in the physical and digital Watermark Cultural Series, a new program of public art gallery exhibits and cultural events that will be hosted at Watermark communities nationwide.

To learn more about Not Another Second or to schedule an appointment to view the Brooklyn exhibition, please visit www.notanothersecond.com.